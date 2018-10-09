×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The Spirit of Old Trafford: What's next for Manchester United?

Linto Lingson
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
59   //    09 Oct 2018, 10:30 IST

Jose Mourinho got a lifeline on Saturday
Jose Mourinho got a lifeline on Saturday

This weekend’s Manchester United versus Newcastle United game evoked a memory embedded in the memory of every die-hard Manchester United fan.

Trailing 0-2 at halftime, it seemed the reports of Jose Mourinho’s dismissal as Manchester United’s head coach were gaining traction.

But Manchester United was playing at Old Trafford, home of the Red Devils since 1910. And in this stadium there resides a spirit, which has never let the club or it’s fans down.

With 20 minutes to play, up stepped the ever-reliable Juan Mata. It is a wonder why he still isn’t a starter for Manchester United, considering his quality to play the killer pass and his dead ball skills. It was the latter that brought Old Trafford to its feet. The stunning free-kick after a dummy from fellow substitute Alexis Sanchez found the bottom right corner of the net. There was suddenly a hope that something can be salvaged here.

After 76 minutes of play came the answer to that prayer. Anthony Martial, the other Frenchman who was feuding with Mourinho, found the back of the net after a clever backheel from Paul Pogba. 2-2. A point had been salvaged.

But that was never going to be enough. This is Manchester United, and to get a point against a club that has maybe the quarter the financial power that they possess was going to be a nail in the coffin for Jose Mourinho. Thankfully, the other super sub that he sent on in the second half repaid his manager’s faith.

Alexis Sanchez scored with neither of his feet, but with his head, which will be the reason why Rafa Benitez will be lambasting his defenders the coming training session. And the cross came from none other than Ashley Young, who was exposed in both the goals that Newcastle scored. 

Super Sub Alexis Sanchez sealing the comeback
Super Sub Alexis Sanchez sealing the comeback

As the ball went in in the 89th-minute, the comeback was sealed. Old Trafford saw another night of a famous comeback. But whether the result will save the manager’s job and kick-start a comeback of form will be seen in the coming days. After the match, Mourinho praised the fans and the mentality of the players but then went on the offence once again on two “boys”. This has been one of the reasons why many love to hate him.

One page that Jose needs to take out of his rival Pep Guardiola's book is to never publicly criticize his players. Time and time again it has cost him the dressing room and ultimately his job. In this age where the players have increasing power over managers, he needs to adapt. He needs cut down on the reacting to any news about him and work on getting the team to the best shape.

Many legends of the club have already had enough of his feud with Paul Pogba, and have publically stated that the club will be better without the duo. The upcoming international break will take Mourinho out of the firing line for the moment, but every Manchester United fan will be hoping no injuries happen to the players during the international duty.

But with a rejuvenated Chelsea awaiting them next time Manchester United take to the pitch, it seems the problems circling the most successful team in English football won’t go away anytime soon.

News of another Frenchman knocking on the boardroom of Manchester United has been circling as of lately. Sure Zidane has a LaLiga title and a hat-trick of Champions League titles under his belt. But no matter how good a coach, to come in at the middle of a season and turn around the results is a tough task. Zidane has done it before at Real Madrid, but he had a goal-scoring machine in the shape of Cristiano Ronaldo and a strong squad behind him. Same cannot be said about Manchester United.

Whether Mourinho gets sacked or Zidane arrives; whether Manchester United win a trophy or not; one thing's for sure - if United continue to show the resolve the displayed against Newcastle on Saturday, they might be back in the title reckoning soon.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Newcastle United Football Paul Pogba Alexis Sanchez Jose Mourinho Old Trafford Football
Linto Lingson
CONTRIBUTOR
A lifelong fan of football, especially of FC Barcelona and Spain. Consider Lionel Messi as the best in the world for his God-given talent, but praises Cristiano Ronaldo for his hard work in trying to match the Little Magician.
Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Newcastle United (3-2) : Five key...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Manchester United beat Newcastle United...
RELATED STORY
3 potential replacements for Jose Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 3-2 Newcastle United: 4 men who saved...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 3-2 Newcastle United: 5 Talking Points...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Newcastle: Match preview, predictions...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United won against Newcastle United
RELATED STORY
3 managers who can replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Is Eric Bailly's Manchester United career over?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us