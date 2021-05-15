5 ways in which Thomas Tuchel has changed Chelsea 

Thomas Tuchel has transformed Chelsea into one of the strongest sides in Europe after they had endured a slew of bad results which eventually led to Frank Lampard's sacking. The German coach's devotion to his job and attention to detail has gone a long way towards turning Chelsea's season around.

The Blues face Leicester City in the FA Cup final tonight and they have also made it to the final of the UEFA Champions League. When Tuchel took charge of Chelsea, they were ninth in the Premier League table. They are currently fourth and are tipped to qualify for the Champions League next season with just two games remaining in the season.

Since Thomas Tuchel was appointed as the manager, Chelsea have played 26 matches, winning 17 and losing just three. They have also looked much stronger against the big sides and have already beaten the likes of Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid under the former Paris Saint-Germain gaffer.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five ways in which Thomas Tuchel has transformed Chelsea.

#5 Thomas Tuchel's use of wing-backs

Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League

Most modern managers choose to play with full-backs. However, Tuchel prefers a three-man defense with wing-backs shuttling up and down the flanks. He has also used wide forwards in a bid to overload the flanks and stretch their opposition and it has worked to great effect for Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel took note of Chelsea's extremely talented raft of wide players and brought the best out of all of them. Marcos Alonso had become a peripheral figure under Lampard as he had no use for wing-backs. Alonso is one of the best wing-backs in the world and loves to attack.

The German coach has even used Callum Hudson-Odoi as a wing-back. Reece James also seems to relish his role in a more advanced position. There is a focus on Chelsea keeping the ball in wider areas.

While the wide forwards keep the opposition full-backs occupied, Chelsea's wing-backs usually make overlapping or underlapping runs, posing all sorts of problems to opposition defenders.

Change of formation - Tuchel has implemented a 3-4-2-1, not too dissimilar to Conte’s formation when he won the league with Chelsea. This allows the wing backs to attack but also maintains a strong defensive structure with 2 midfielders and 5 at the back when out of possession pic.twitter.com/4ms0KKgy8e — The Bills Football (@football_bills) March 17, 2021

#4 Chelsea's organization in attack and in defence

Chelsea FC v Porto - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Leg Two

Thomas Tuchel has implemented a well-rounded, well-balanced system at Chelsea. His teams are extremely organized going forward and in defending and this has contributed immensely to Chelsea keeping 11 cleansheets in the Premier League since Tuchel took over.

Since the managerial change, Chelsea top the chart for the least number of goals conceded in the Premier League, shipping in just 10 goals in 17 matches. Thomas Tuchel's teams defend with five players and attack with five players.

This means that while the forwards and wing-backs all commit when the team's on the front foot, the defensive midfielders and defenders stay back. As a result, Chelsea are hardly ever vulnerable to counter-attacks. They always maintain a good shape and that's why it has been so hard to break the Blues down.

🗣️ "It is just an outstanding coaching performance"@GNev2 is stunned by the incredible job Thomas Tuchel has done with the Chelsea defence pic.twitter.com/oGjCSl0Cyg — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 10, 2021

