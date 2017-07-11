Five of the weirdest transfer rumours of all time

The not so obvious stories in the transfer window!

Every summer there are some transfer rumours that fans can’t quite believe. Some of the world’s best players have been linked to some of the poorest teams around the world in previous years, and some have nearly come to fruition. In their younger days, players like Messi and Ronaldinho were linked to two different teams in Scotland, a country where those two players should never play in.

Furthermore, even the Brazilian Ronaldo was rumoured to be on the move to Rangers, suggesting the Scottish teams were very optimistic about who would be willing to play for them.

Here are five of the most bizarre transfer rumours of all time:

#5 Hal Robson-Kanu to Atletico Madrid – 2016, The Sun & Daily Star

After a very good European Championship, Welshman Hal Robson-Kanu was supposedly being pursued by 2014 and 2016 Champions League runners-up Atletico Madrid. Despite his performances at Euro 2016, everybody still knew Robson-Kanu was far from a world class player, but he was still linked with a now huge club.

Robson-Kanu was rumoured to be holding talks with both Atletico and Sevilla, however he later revealed that he did not know if Atletico were interested or not. “I had my phone turned off because it was going mad, I was getting calls left, right and centre, so even if he had have called me, I’d have missed it!” he told FourFourTwo.

He eventually joined West Brom as he had a desire to play in the Premier League. But, there is no doubt that a player who was that summer released by Reading after scoring just 24 goals in 197 league appearances being linked with Atletico Madrid is one of the weirdest transfer rumours of all time.