5 wingers Arsenal might target to complement Ozil

Omene Osuya // 23 Dec 2018, 14:09 IST

Arsenal need Ozil to be at his magical best this season

The importance of Mesut Ozil to Arsenal is one that a lot of fans/pundits still can't comprehend. A lot has been said about the German's work ethic and style. However, in all these discussions, it remains clear that he is still a fantastic player.

Ozil has for the majority of his career thrived by being made the heartbeat of the team. Give him the freedom to play and watch him create magic. The demands of modern football have meant that the playmaker role i.e Number 10 has been de-emphasized.

This role has for ages been the exclusive domain of the world's most gifted passers and dribblers. Think Zinedine Zidane, Diego Maradona, Roberto Baggio among others.

Ozil is a throwback to that era. At Werder Bremen and at Real Madrid, he thrived by having quick, intelligent wingers to play with. This meant that he could thread those eye-of-the-needle passes to either flank for wingers to profit off. His stats at these two clubs were fantastic; 144 assists in 267 games.

This explains why Cristiano Ronaldo was upset when Los Blancos decided to parcel Ozil off to Arsenal for £42.5m in 2013.

Under Arsene Wenger, the 29-year-old had to play with the likes of Theo Walcott, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Danny Welbeck, and other poor wingers.

Same has happened this season although with Unai Emery now utilizing Sead Kolasinac and Hector Bellerin as wingbacks, it has gotten better.

Arsenal needs to get a decent winger in the January window to complement their magical Number 10, here are 5 potential targets:

#5 Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen)

Brandt could be a great addition for Arsenal

Brandt or Marco Reus down the right, Leroy Sane down the left and Ozil in his customary role sounds like a winning combination. Alas!!! It is something we will never get to see thanks to issues with racism and Joachim Loew's staggering incompetence.

A fresh-faced 22-year-old, Brandt has been one of the better wingers in the Bundesliga for a couple of seasons now.

He is the newest right-footed wing wonder to emerge at the Bay Arena (following in the footsteps of players like Andre Schurrle, Heung-Min Son, Karim Bellarabi amongst others). Brandt is very comfortable playing on either flank or just behind the main striker. His pace and intelligence make him an ideal complement for his countryman at Arsenal.

Having excelled in a similar pressing style at Leverkusen, Brandt would not be fazed by the demands of playing on either flank in Emery's preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.

His running style and pace mean Ozil will be comfortable threading those delightful through passes. Alongside another speedster like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the wingbacks, the Gunners will be able to counter-attack better with pace and menace.

It is unclear how much he will cost. However, given his potential, he will not come cheap.

