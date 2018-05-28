Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    5 wingers Bayern Munich should target this summer

    We take a look at 5 wingers Bayern should target to replace Robben and Ribery.

    Rikky Luiz
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 01:32 IST
    545

    FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-BAYERN MUNICH
    Ribery and Robben are not on their best anymore

    Bayern has always relied on high flying wingers. In previous seasons, Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery were at their best. But they are at the twilight of their careers and Bayern desperately need younger top class wingers.

    Niko Kovač needs to spend big money to replace Robbery. Spend big and wise. Here are five wingers who could easily replace Robben and Ribery at Bayern.

    #5 Florian Thauvin (Marseille)

    Olympique Marseille v Amiens SC - Ligue 1
    22 goals for Thauvin in Ligue 1 this season

    This season, Florian Thauvin was one of the best players in French Ligue 1 alongside Neymar and Nabil Fekir. In 35 games played this season in Ligue 1, Thauvin scored 22 goals and provided 11 assists.

    Going back a few years and Thauvin was struggling to get into a Newcastle squad. Now, he is in the France World Cup squad while players like Karim Benzema and Alexandre Laccazete are staying home.

    His playing style is very similar to Robben. He's a really technically skilled winger with a magical left foot. Thauvin will be a hot market this summer and Marseille president has said that he will ignore an €80m offer for Thauvin.

    All stats via transfermarkt

    Bundesliga 2017-18 FC Bayern Munich Football Arjen Robben Anthony Martial Allianz Arena
