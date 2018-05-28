5 wingers Bayern Munich should target this summer

We take a look at 5 wingers Bayern should target to replace Robben and Ribery.

Rikky Luiz CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 01:32 IST

Ribery and Robben are not on their best anymore

Bayern has always relied on high flying wingers. In previous seasons, Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery were at their best. But they are at the twilight of their careers and Bayern desperately need younger top class wingers.

Niko Kovač needs to spend big money to replace Robbery. Spend big and wise. Here are five wingers who could easily replace Robben and Ribery at Bayern.

#5 Florian Thauvin (Marseille)

22 goals for Thauvin in Ligue 1 this season

This season, Florian Thauvin was one of the best players in French Ligue 1 alongside Neymar and Nabil Fekir. In 35 games played this season in Ligue 1, Thauvin scored 22 goals and provided 11 assists.

Going back a few years and Thauvin was struggling to get into a Newcastle squad. Now, he is in the France World Cup squad while players like Karim Benzema and Alexandre Laccazete are staying home.

His playing style is very similar to Robben. He's a really technically skilled winger with a magical left foot. Thauvin will be a hot market this summer and Marseille president has said that he will ignore an €80m offer for Thauvin.

All stats via transfermarkt