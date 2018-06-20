5 wingers Chelsea should target this summer

Chelsea need new wingers and these are the players they should target.

Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world and since Roman Abramovich took over as owner, they have been getting showered with trophies season after season despite managerial instability.

For a club like Chelsea, having a big squad is a must because they constantly compete for the Premier League title, FA Cup, and European competitions as well.

The current Chelsea squad is not enough in numbers, though, and some players are out on loan and the ones who manage to stay are not good enough to play as back-up players for Chelsea's stars.

In their current squad, they only have three wingers in Willian, Eden Hazard, and Pedro.

The Belgian international, Hazard, who has two years left on his contract is refusing to sign an extension, as he is aware of Real Madrid's interest in him and he wants to see in which direction the club is heading and who all are the players coming in this summer.

Willian's future has been in the air, as Jose Mourinho is eyeing a reunion with the Brazilian, while Pedro has stated that he will be at Stamford Bridge next season but he has been inconsistent throughout the campaign.

Thus keeping in mind the current situation Chelsea will have to buy new wingers and here are 5 wingers Chelsea should target.

#1 Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund)

Chelsea will tempt Dortmund into selling Pulisic.

The Dortmund winger is just 19 years old and he has made quite a name for himself. He came through the youth ranks of the Dortmund academy and now he has become a regular for the German team.

The Sun has reported that Chelsea are willing to use Michy Batshuyi, who is on loan at the Westfalenstadion, as a part of the deal which would see Chelsea offering cash plus the Belguim to tempt Dortmund into selling the American.

Again this season, he managed to make 42 appearances for the club and he often stepped up for them in the big games as well.

With the uncertainty over the future of Hazard and Willian, Pulisic should be a good signing for the Blues. He just 19 years old and he is likely to improve with age as well and if Hazard leaves he would be a perfect replacement for their talisman.

Dortmund, over the years, has become a very weak club who sell their top players and no longer challenge for trophies. While for Chelsea they always win trophies and this could tempt Pulsic to move to London and win more trophies in his career.