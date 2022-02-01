5 wonderkids who aren't getting the essential game time 

Football has a plethora of fascinating and prospective players who are working hard to improve their reputation with each performance. Many of these budding talents could soon become global superstars and vital to their clubs.

However, it is common knowledge that consistent game time and the trust of a manager are critical for a young player's optimal growth. It's even more crucial to push them for greater success when they get off to a solid start.

However, managers have generally preferred to persist with the winning lineup given the demands of new-age football and the quality of opposition. As a result, numerous talented players have been forced to sit on the bench.

On that note, let's take a look at five wonderkids who have massive potential but are persistently deprived of game time.

#5. Reinier - Borussia Dortmund (on loan)

Sporting CP v Borussia Dortmund: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid have made a bit of a habit of capturing promising Brazilians. They signed Vinicius Junior in 2018 and Rodrygo in 2019. But their January 2020 acquisition of Reinier from Flamengo for €30 million hasn't lived up to expectations so far.

After six months of acclimatizing to Spain, the former Flamengo youngster moved to Borussia Dortmund on a two-year loan deal. What was seen as a win-win at the time is probably now looked back on with regret by both sides.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid Reinier Jesus has played 614 minutes in 17 months for BVB. Despite the player wanting to break the loan deal in this window, the German club refused. Real will loan him out to a La Liga club next season. Reinier Jesus has played 614 minutes in 17 months for BVB. Despite the player wanting to break the loan deal in this window, the German club refused. Real will loan him out to a La Liga club next season. @marca 🇧🇷 Reinier Jesus has played 614 minutes in 17 months for BVB. Despite the player wanting to break the loan deal in this window, the German club refused. Real will loan him out to a La Liga club next season. @marca https://t.co/oF1fifi7qR

The 20-year-old has made just three starts in all competitions he's spent at Signal-Iduna-Park. With no significant injuries to mention, Reinier has only had one goal and one assist in 614 minutes since the start of the 2020-21 season.

Unsurprisingly Dortmund aren't keen on keeping the youngster around beyond his loan this summer. Meanwhile, Los Blancos are already weighing out the possibility of cutting their losses on him already despite being contracted to the club until 2026. Unless things change drastically, Reinier is set to become one of football's biggest busts in recent years.

#4. Rayan Cherki (Lyon)

Olympique Lyon v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Olympique Lyon have produced some great French talent recently and next on the line is teenager Rayan Cherki. At just 18-years-old the attacking midfielder has already made over 60 senior appearances for his hometown club, having made his debut as a 16-year-old.

But two years on and Cherki has only just passed 1,000 Ligue 1 minutes. He has played full 90 minutes only once this season and has just one league assist to his name. He has impressed in the Europa League, however, with two goals and three assists in four games. It is hard to understand why Cherki hasn't been given more of a chance in the league.

Cherki, who also has four goals in three games for the French U-21s, is starting to grow frustrated at his lack of game time.

