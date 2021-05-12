5 world-class football players and their idols

The popularity of football is such that the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, arguably two of the finest players to have graced the game, are revered by millions around the globe.

However, while growing up, many footballing icons had their own idols, who made them dream big and fueled their ambition to rise to the top.

On that note, let's have a look at the idols of five world-class football players (in no particular order).

#1 Sergio Ramos - Paolo Maldini, Franz Beckenbauer and Fernando Hierro

Sergio Ramos

Widely regarded as one of the finest goalscoring defenders in the game at the moment, Sergio Ramos is a Real Madrid and Spain legend.

During his illustrious career for club and country, the 35-year-old has won all major titles like the FIFA World Cup, European Championships, Champions League and La Liga, to name a few.

Most appearances in #ElClásico history:



☉ Sergio Ramos (45)

☉ Lionel Messi (44)



The only two active players remaining to have made 40+ appearances in the fixture. pic.twitter.com/Fyvh1Qp8mK — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 9, 2021

Despite being a defender, Ramos has a commendable tally of over 100 goals in all competitions for Real Madrid, while he is also the most capped European player (180 appearances) in international football.

During a Twitter Q&A session with fans a year ago, the veteran defender talked about his idols. Snubbing the likes of Pele and Diego Maradona, he said:

"The great centre backs through history: (Paolo) Maldini, Beckenbauer and, of course, (Fernando) Hierro."

All three players are legends in their own right. Paolo Maldini, a legendary one-club man, is regarded as one of the finest full-backs (later a centre-back) in the history of the game.

Franz Beckenbauer revolutionised the role of the libero (sweeper), captaining Germany to the 1974 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, Fernando Hierro, another 'libero' in the Beckenbauer mould, is the most prolific goalscoring defender in Real Madrid's history.

#2 Luis Suarez - Gabriel Batistuta

Luis Suarez (left) idolised Argentine player Gabriel Batistuta (right)

Luis Suarez is one of the most prolific goalscoring centre-forwards of the 2010s decade.

After making his name at Dutch club Ajax, the Uruguayan landed on English shores and almost led Liverpool to their first English league title in more than two decades. His exploits at Anfield attracted the attention of Barcelona.

Arriving at Camp Nou in the summer of 2014, Suarez enjoyed the most prolific spell of his club career. Forming a devastating triumvirate with Lionel Messi and Neymar, he scored goals aplenty as Barcelona became the team to beat in Spain and abroad.

Following a rich haul of 195 goals in six seasons at Barcelona, the 34-year-old player landed at Atletico Madrid, where he hit the ground running, proving that his lean 2019-20 season was nothing but an aberration.

16 - Luis Suárez 🇺🇾 has scored 16 goals in his first 17 games for Atlético de Madrid in LaLiga, becoming the fastest player to reach 16 goals for the same club in the competition in the 21st century (Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 - 15 goals for Real Madrid in 2009/10). Amazing. pic.twitter.com/wHbLRFdA7P — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 8, 2021

In an interview with SeJuegaEnCasa, Luis Suarez opened up about his idol while growing up. He took the name of Argentine legend Gabriel Batistuta, saying:

"I tried to imitate him when I was a boy."

Batistuta enjoyed a prolific goal-scoring career, mostly in the Italian Serie A, where he scored more than 200 goals for three different clubs. The now 52-year-old former player also dazzled in Argentina colours, netting 54 goals.

