5 world-class footballers who might never be back to their best again

There is no set pattern for the growth of a footballer. Some of them bloom early and dip quickly. Some of them hit their peak around the age of 25 and keep it going for a good five to six years before they can't keep up those levels anymore.

There are also players who bloom late and play some of the best football of their careers in their late 20s or early 30s. Some players are so good that they can sustain world-class levels for over a decade. Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema are all examples of such players.

There has been a renewed focus on fitness regimes and dietary plans in recent times and footballers have enjoyed the direct benefits of this. They are able to stay in mint physical condition for a longer period of time and enjoy a longer peak.

Despite all that, there comes a time in a footballer's career where he just cannot hack it like he used to any longer. Without further ado, let's take a look at five world-class footballers who might never be back to their best again.

#5 Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

Romelu Lukaku had the best season of his life at Inter Milan in 2020-21. The Belgian international thrives in counter-attacking setups where he is afforded a lot of space to run into. He is not a great asset to have when your side likes to dominate possession and incorporate intricate patterns of play.

Chelsea broke their transfer record to bring Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge last summer. But what they got was the shadow of a player who terrorized Serie A defences last term. The 28-year-old's first touch is still poor and his finishing has been substandard as well.

This was Lukaku's last chance to hack it at a big club. But 10 goals in 27 appearances across all competitions make for poor reading. He has been clumsy with the ball at his feet and has looked short on confidence. Lukaku perhaps hit his ceiling at Inter Milan and it's unlikely they will take him back too.

He plays like a player who is well past his prime and it will be interesting to see if he even hits the 10-goal mark in the Premier League this term.

#4 Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

FC Barcelona v Granada CF - La Liga Santander

When people talk about how dominant Barcelona's midfield used to be in the last decade, the discussion is mostly focused on Andres Iniesta and Xavi. But Sergio Busquets was as important to the Catalans as the other two. Busquets was the heart of that midfield.

His spatial awareness, ability to remain calm under pressure and sheer technical flair to navigate cul-de-sacs made him the best holding midfielder in the world. It is a tag that belonged to him for close to a decade.

There was simply no one who was better than the Spanish international at controlling the tempo of a game and dictating play from midfield. He has won nearly everything that is to be won in the world of football and is one of the most accomplished players of all time.

However, the 33-year-old is well past his prime now. He is in the twilight of his career and is not as efficient as he used to be. Don't get us wrong, he's still one of the better holding midfielders out there but there's no way Busquets is touching the levels of his peak years again.

