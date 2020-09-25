Soothsaying is always a task riddled with danger. When it comes to predicting the future of football and footballers, it is a task even more prone to errors and potential ridicule.

However, when trying to name the quality footballers who will struggle this season, we already have some clues strewn in front of us that we need to use like a modern Sherlock Holmes and make a few educated guesses.

Some of these footballers have become surplus to requirements at their clubs; some have just arrived, but all of them have unquestionable class. However, that is not always enough to guarantee you success in the cut-throat, and often devious, ways of the modern game.

5 world-class footballers who will struggle this season

#5 Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz is definitely one for the future and is possibly a great investment by Chelsea. He also got a hat-trick for the Blues in the League Cup in midweek, but that was against Barnsley, a Championship side.

The attacking footballer, who was scooped up from Bayer Leverkusen for a gargantuan £72 million, looked distinctly off the pace in the first two Premier League games he played.

Havertz himself admitted that it will take him a while getting used to the Premier League after coming from the Bundesliga where he got more time to unleash his bag of tricks. He might come good in the EPL with time, but it is unlikely to happen this season.

“It was a very tough game, very difficult because I had long holidays, and I came back and trained for five or six days with the team,” Havertz had said after his Chelsea debut.

#4 Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez was a brilliant footballer; yes, he was. However, his move to Manchester United was not only a disaster for the club but a shattering blow to the Chilean who dazzled the Premier League at Arsenal.

We think that Inter Milan have taken a gamble by signing him for three years. He might rediscover his mojo or struggle to regain the ability that made him such a coveted footballer. Our guess is the latter.

OFFICIAL: Inter announce the permanent signing of Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United 🎹 pic.twitter.com/kRl5f62bMa — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 6, 2020

In 32 games on loan at Inter, Sanchez has only found the net four times. It was better than what he achieved at United but was still pretty average. He might just not be the same player anymore.