5 world-class players Arsenal almost signed

Arsenal are second to none when it comes to identifying the brightest talents in world football. The Gunners are renowned for their ability to unearth future world-class superstars and attempt to sign them before other clubs. Whether they always succeed in signing these players, though, is another story.

With a look at their transfer activities over the years, it is easy to see that Arsenal have missed out on quite a few world-class players. In fact, the Gunners came close to signing some of the biggest names in the game right now during Arsene Wenger's stint at the Emirates Stadium.

Unfortunately, for various reasons, they failed to make the transfers happen, and only have themselves to blame for these near misses. On that note, here's a look at five world-class players Arsenal almost signed in recent years:

#5 Eden Hazard

Chelsea beat Arsenal to the Belgian's signature in 2012.

Eden Hazard was a huge thorn in Arsenal's chase during his spell with Chelsea. He bagged seven goals and three assists against the Gunners in the seven years he spent at Stamford Bridge. However, the Gunners could've avoided that had they managed to move ahead of their rivals to snap up the Belgian attacker.

Squawka Football @Squawka 352 games. 110 goals. 81 assists. 6 trophies.If that was Eden Hazard's final game in a Chelsea shirt, what an incredible way to sign off. 🙌 352 games. 110 goals. 81 assists. 6 trophies.If that was Eden Hazard's final game in a Chelsea shirt, what an incredible way to sign off. 🙌 https://t.co/Cl9iUo00CT

Arsenal had the opportunity to sign Eden Hazard from Lille in the summer of 2012. However, they were reluctant to seal the transfer, allowing Chelsea to come in and hijack the deal. Former Gunners transfer negotiator Dick Law opened up on the situation during an interview in 2019. He said:

“Did we miss out on talents? Certainly. I remember sitting in meetings with Steve, Ivan and Arsene and gnashing our teeth over Thibaut Courtois. We knew he was good. Eden Hazard as well, we wanted to do that deal. But there was a sense of responsibility, and we ran the club prudently, all the time knowing that every £1 we spent we had to act as if it was our money. It was very, very difficult."

#4 Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez was reportedly keen to join the Gunners in 2013.

Arsenal were heavily linked with a swoop for Luis Suarez in the summer of 2013 following the striker's prolific outing with Liverpool during the 2012-13 campaign. Suarez was said to be keen on the move, but the Gunners shot themselves in the foot by submitting an underwhelming offer to Liverpool.

Goal @goal Ian Wright on Arsenal's attempt to sign Luis Suarez:“He could've gone to Arsenal but they made that ridiculous bid, £1 extra.“He left a Liverpool side that should've won the league to go to Barca when they were amazing - and made them better."😳 Ian Wright on Arsenal's attempt to sign Luis Suarez:“He could've gone to Arsenal but they made that ridiculous bid, £1 extra.“He left a Liverpool side that should've won the league to go to Barca when they were amazing - and made them better."😳https://t.co/YYVulQEZ3e

Arsenal tabled an offer of £40 million + £1, which angered the Reds and ended up ruining their chances of pulling off the transfer. Following another prolific season at Anfield, the Uruguayan earned a massive £75 million transfer to Barcelona, where he spent six years before joining Atletico Madrid last summer.

