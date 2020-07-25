Top 10 U-21 English talents in football | Premier League 2019-20

After nearly a decade of enviously watching on as nations such as France and Germany produced several high-profile talents, England's wait appears to have finally come to an end. The Three Lions have suffered since the dismantling of their 'Golden Generation', and the quality of footballers they produced since then pales in comparison to the rest.

The team was no longer filled with the galaxy of superstars of the past. Even with a few of them still present, England suffered an embarrassing group-stage exit in the 2014 FIFA World Cup after defeats to Italy and Uruguay.

England's 'Golden Generation'

However, that all changed in 2018. A few years since that unceremonious exit, England suddenly saw a spike in production of top-tier talents. That, combined with Gareth Southgate's refreshing approach saw England post their best finish at a World Cup (fourth place) since the turn of the century.

As English talents continue to impress particularly in the Premier League, here, we take a look at the ten best talents in the top-flight aged 21 or under.

#10 Callum Hudson-Odoi | Chelsea | Age: 19

Callum Hudson-Odoi in action for Chelsea

The gifted winger was at the heart of a transfer saga last summer as Bayern Munich tried their best to lure him Germany. Chelsea, aware of the sublime talent possessed by Callum Hudson-Odoi, swiftly tied him down to a staggering £120k-a-week contract to keep him at the club. There was reason behind Chelsea's concern of losing him as Hudson-Odoi has the potential to grow into a game-changer.

18y 135d - Callum Hudson-Odoi is the youngest player in the history of the England national team to win his first cap in a competitive match (18y 135d), breaking the record held by Duncan Edwards since April 1955 (18y 183d). Talent. pic.twitter.com/0ofYu68bsf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 22, 2019

A superb dribbler with an eye for a killer pass, the fleet-footed winger, has drawn immense praise from his ability, particularly from Real Madrid star Eden Hazard. Speaking on his former teammate, the Belgian said,

"He's the future of Chelsea. I've told him already. He's still young but when you see him he looks like he's played 10 years."

While his limited game time this season has hampered his progress, there is little doubt that Hudson-Odoi is one of the most promising English attackers. The 19-year-old has 21 league appearances (only seven starts), in which he set up five goals and scored one as well.

#9 Dwight McNeil | Burnley | Age: 21

Dwight McNril celebrating a goal for Burnley

Dwight McNeil has seen a commendable rise in the Premier League over the last couple of seasons. Ever since he broke onto the scene, he has rarely ever been dropped, and has started all of Burnley's 37 league games this season. The player, who was released by Manchester United, is now being linked with a move back to Old Trafford as well.

The 21-year-old has done an outstanding job playing out-wide for Sean Dyche's side. McNeil has put in one tireless shift after another for the Clarets, including large amounts of defensive dutiesl. He's averaged 1.4 tackles per game since he broke through last season, which is a laudable number for a left midfielder.

Most Premier League assists by English players in 2019/20:



❍ Trent Alexander-Arnold (12)

❍ Harvey Barnes (6)

❍ Jack Grealish (6)

❍ Dwight McNeil (6)

❍ Marcus Rashford (6)



Another pinpoint delivery from the Burnley man. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/7UsEPlS0Zb — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 25, 2020

His crossing has been particularly impressive as well, especially from the flanks. The left-footed wide man registered six assists and two goals in the league this year. Going by his performances in the 2019/20 campaign, it won't be long before a bigger club come calling for his services. There are reportedly a number of clubs interested in McNeil and he could soon be on his way out.

#8 Reece James | Chelsea | Age: 20

Chelsea FC v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Chelsea's defensive unit as a whole has endured a nightmare 2019/20 season. They have conceded 54 goals in 37 games; the worst tally by a margin in the top half of the table. However, the emergence of Reece James has been truly remarkable and is one of their backline's only shining lights.

The English full-back has taken to Premier League football well after a loan spell at Wigan and has established himself as Chelsea's most effective wing-backs. The 20-year-old's swashbuckling runs up and down the right flank combined with his tireless pressing make his presence felt.

19 - Reece James (19y, 332d) has become Chelsea's youngest ever goalscorer in Champions League history. Fightback. pic.twitter.com/xwxfKZZHPw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 5, 2019

James' ability to whip the ball into the box has also been on display on several occasions. Although his numbers might not suggest so, Chelsea have relied on James to deliver dangerous deliveries from wide areas. He's even got a lethal strike on him and scored two absolute scorching goals in cup games.

It is worth noting that he is still a raw talent, albeit one with great potential. The 20-year-old has a big future ahead of him and could occupy Chelsea's right flank for years to come.

