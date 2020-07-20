5 Realistic destinations for Jadon Sancho

It would be difficult to find a more in-demand attacker in the world than Jadon Sancho. The young Englishman has lit up the Bundesliga this year with his scintillating displays for Borussia Dortmund. He is on the radar of most top clubs in the world, and if it wasn't for the COVID-19 pandemic, he could've perhaps already been at his new club.

However, as of now, Sancho still remains a Dortmund player with his future very much up in the air. The winger has been a subject of interest from several clubs after his astonishing figures — 17 goals and 16 assists — in the 2019/20 Bundesliga. He's been central to the Black and Yellows' goalscoring exploits. Dortmund's tally of 84 league goals in total is only bettered by Bayern Munich's 100.

Jadon Sancho for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga this season:



❍ 27 games

❍ 17 goals

❍ 16 assists



Phenomenal talent. ✨ pic.twitter.com/b6By3XJano — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 31, 2020

With the transfer window fast approaching, the former Manchester City winger's future is set to become clear in the coming weeks. Until then, the speculation surrounding his potential transfer will continue to grow.

Here, we take a look at five realistic destinations for the young superstar should he leave Dortmund — and why it could prove to be an ideal move.

#5 Paris Saint-Germain

Sancho could replace Neymar in Paris

PSG superstar Neymar Jr's future has been a topic of speculation ever since he first kicked a football in Paris. The Brazilian completed a controversial move from Barcelona to Paris in a record-shattering €222m move. However, things haven't gone his way since as PSG have failed to reach a Champions League semi-final, let alone the grand spectacle.

There has been massive speculation regarding a potential return to the Nou Camp for a couple of years. This summer is no different as PSG and Barcelona have reportedly been in negotiations over a possible multi-player swap deal for Neymar.

Advertisement

Should Neymar leave the French capital, Jadon Sancho could be a readymade replacement for Neymar. Although the English winger still has a long way to go to enjoy the success that the Brazilian did, he could potentially get there in a few years. Sancho's playing style has drawn comparisons to that of Neymar's in the past.

100 - Neymar has been involved in his 100th goal in 75 games in all comps with Paris (65 goals, 35 assists). Centenary. @PSG_English pic.twitter.com/mD959xh6SC — Optajean (@OptaJean) January 26, 2020

Should Sancho move to Paris, he could also play alongside fellow attacking wonderkid Kylian Mbappe. PSG's wide-forward area would be set for the coming decade or so if this were to happen, with a devastating duo of Sancho and Mbappe on either side.

It is, perhaps, the unlikeliest move on this list, given that the 20-year-old is reportedly set on a move back to his homeland, England. Nonetheless, if Thomas Tuchel and co convince Sancho to move to PSG, it could be a spectacular move for both parties involved.

#4 Real Madrid

Real have a plethora of young talent

Few clubs in the world have seen as drastic a shift in transfer strategies as Real Madrid have. In the early 2000s, they were known to be on a quest to pick up the most exceptional talent available in the world for their 'Galactico' superteam. The likes of Ronaldo Nazario, Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, and other stellar names lined up next to each other in a star-studded team.

However, that is no longer the case, as Los Blancos have dedicated the last few years in snapping up the most promising young talent they find. They've already surpassed the €200m mark in their quest to recruit the most exciting youngsters in the world — and Jadon Sancho could fit right into this policy.

Mbappe is another high-profile Real Madrid target

The winger turned 20 in March 2020 and is almost guaranteed to become a global football star, given his unbelievable talent and mentality. Sancho's abilities belie his age and would add a new dimension to Real Madrid's attack. The former City forward could work in tandem with a host of superstars such as Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid perenially challenge for trophies and silverware, and could provide Sancho a very realistic route to winning LaLiga Santander and the UCL. It could be a win-win for everyone involved. However, the Blancos' finances have been hit hard by COVID-19, and they might not be able to carry out this operation financially.

Also read: 5 Most valuable U-23 forwards in the world