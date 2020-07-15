5 Players Manchester City should sign this summer

Manchester City have made headlines all over the world after their UEFA Champions League ban was overturned a couple of days ago. The Cityzens were hit with a two-year ban from Europe's most prestigious competition and a €30m fine after breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

However, it was revoked, and the fine was reduced to a figure of €10m, clearing City to compete in the 2020/21 UCL.

The potential ban led to immense speculation regarding the futures of a number of their players. The likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, and Rodri reportedly weighed up moves away from the Etihad. Naturally, it also impacted their transfer planning, given that a lot of transfers could be affected by their absence from the Champions League.

With their participation in the UCL no longer in doubt, here, we take a look at players they should target ahead of the 2020/21 season.

#5 Mikel Oyarzabal | Real Sociedad | Winger

Mikel Oyarzabal has been linked with a move to City in the past

One of the most exciting Spanish attackers plying their trade in LaLiga, Mikel Oyarzabal could be a superb acquisition for Pep Guardiola. The Real Sociedad winger is an excellent reader of the game and can function as a playmaker in wider areas.

Manchester City would, however, be potentially recruiting a player who is vastly different from the recently-departed Leroy Sane. The German is one of the quickest footballers in Europe and has outpaced most players he's had to face.

Seven players have scored 10+ goals and recorded 10+ assists in Europe's top five leagues this season:



🇧🇪 Kevin De Bruyne

🇰🇷 Son Heung-min

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jadon Sancho

🇩🇪 Serge Gnabry

🇫🇷 Alassane Pléa

🇦🇷 Lionel Messi

🇪🇸 Mikel Oyarzabal



Double-Double trouble. pic.twitter.com/84cpE2jXVD — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 12, 2020

The Spaniard, on the other hand, is an expert in picking the right pass in the final third and could provide Guardiola with a different profile in attack. Oyarzabal's decision-making is commendable for his age and, to go with this, he's a sharp finisher. The Real Sociedad man racked up ten goals and ten assists in LaLiga Santander this year.

His interplay and ability to pick apart a defence with passes could bode well with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and the rest of City's midfield wizards. It must be said, however, that he's still a raw talent and could use some refining. Guardiola has a reputation for doing so, which could be an interesting factor to consider.

#4 David Alaba | Bayern Munich | Centre-back/Left-back

Alaba has been a loyal servant to Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich's utility man David Alaba has been linked with a move to Manchester City for some time now. The Austrian international has been with the Bavarians for over a decade now and could be on the lookout for a new challenge.

City under Guardiola have displayed great versatility on the pitch, with players being tasked with playing different roles and positions. Alaba could fit in right into the mix and brings experience in this regard. He has played in both left and central defence in his career at Bayern, and has even turned up in midfield.

He's played as a deep-lying midfielder in no less than 40 games in his career, and has spoken of his desire to play in the middle as well. With Fernandinho both ageing and being needed in defence, Alaba could provide cover for Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan. Their issues at centre-back have been evident, and Alaba could help Aymeric Laporte in that area of the pitch.

The Cityzens have also had troubles at left-back which could be seamlessly solved by Alaba's arrival. Although he's played in the heart of Bayern Munich's defence this year, the 27-year-old has more experience playing as a full-back. His expertise as a left-back could benefit them greatly.

Should De Bruyne be unavailable, Alaba could also take over set-pieces. Overall, Alaba definitely should be high up on Guardiola's wishlist heading into the summer.