5 Most valuable U-23 forwards in the world

Football clubs have experienced a radical shift in their approaches to the transfer market over the years. Some of the best teams the world have shifted their priority to find the most talented young players available, as opposed to purchasing finished articles.

A simple look at the list of football's most expensive transfers could help understand this shift in policy. Four of the ten most expensive players of all time were aged 23 or under at the time of their transfer, all of which occurred in the last five years. However, only one of the four transfers (that of Paul Pogba to Manchester United) was a world-record fee at the time of purchase.

Real Madrid have a host of young talents on their books

Real Madrid have pioneered this approach, having spent over €250m in the last decade on prodigious talents from other clubs. Not all of them would turn into world-beaters, but a handful of them have impressed profoundly in Madrid.

Understandably so, most transfer stories and speculation ahead of the transfer window surrounds young players who could grow into bonafide superstars. Here, we take a look at the most valuable U-23 forwards in the world.

#5 Lautaro Martinez | Inter Milan | €64m

Inter's exciting Argentine striker and Barcelona target Lautaro Martinez

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has made headlines all over with a reported switch to the Nou Camp being lined up. The forward had vastly impressed his compatriot and Barcelona legend Lionel Messi when they shared the pitch on national duty.

Inter spent €25m to bring the Argentine from Racing Club and are now reaping the benefits of their purchase. He currently has a €111m release clause, and Inter are insistent on receiving the full amount for his services. Lautaro has scored 13 goals and set up three goals in his 26 starts in Serie A this season. He's formed a lethal partnership with Romelu Lukaku at the tip of Inter's attack.

Advertisement

Lautaro Martínez has netted his 13th Serie A goal of the season, equalling his best ever tally in a league campaign (2017-18, Racing Club).



An electric season. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/rPIeqLCdWg — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 13, 2020

The man referred to as 'El Toro' or 'the bull' combines his raw pace and strength with elegant dribbling and intelligent positioning. The 22-year-old has excellent composure and is a sharpshooter in and around the 18-yeard-box. Lautaro's knack for contributing to the build-up in the attacking third also helps bring other attackers into play. He's aggressive off the ball, continually pressing opposition defences while hunting for the ball.

Barcelona view the South American striker as the long-term natural replacement for the ageing (and declining) Luis Suarez. Reports suggest that El Toro is inclined to move to the Nou Camp as well, but Barcelona are still locked in negotiations with the Nerazzurri.

#4 Erling Haaland | Borussia Dortmund | €72m

Erling Haaland has been in sensational form this campaign

Former Molde forward Erling Haaland announced himself to the world in a breathtaking manner during the 2019/20 campaign. The Norwegian striker has wreaked havoc in every competition he's played in and against every team he's played for both Dortmund and RB Salzburg.

Before his €20m move to Germany, Haaland smashed in a whopping 16 goals in 14 games in the T-Mobile Bundesliga, of which just 11 were starts. His record in the UEFA Champions League is even more astonishing as the 19-year-old hit ten goals and an assist in 8 games, starting only six. As expected, Haaland took practically no time to settle into the German top-flight, having registered 13 goals in 11 starts, setting up a further two.

Dortmund won the battle against Manchester United and Juventus to sign him in January and Haaland hasn't looked back since. The towering Norwegian has been one of the sharpest finishers in the world this campaign. He's scored an impressive variety of goals so far including a few scorchers from distance, as well as close-range finishes from ridiculous angles.

To go with his ability to finish commendably well, he is a superb athlete, combining his presence and pace on the counter with brute strength.

He is widely regarded as one of Real Madrid's and the Red Devils' leading target for the centre-forward role. However, potential suitors would have to tread lightly given that Haaland is represented by the notorious Mino Raiola.

Also read: 5 Players Manchester City should sign this summer