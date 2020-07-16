5 Big-name signings that failed at Real Madrid

It is hardly an easy task to run the most successful club in Spain and Europe consistently well. Real Madrid, who are on the brink of their 34th LaLiga Santander title, have dominated the game for many decades by doing precisely that.

They have had a plethora of superstars over the years at the Santiago Bernabeu and have won countless titles. Some of the greatest players over the last few decades have, at some point, been associated with Real Madrid.

However, it is often difficult to predict the impact of a transfer. Cristiano Ronaldo, for instance, became Real Madrid's most expensive player ever after his record-breaking move in 2009. Although they paid a record fee, Los Blancos recouped that money both literally and metaphorically. Ronaldo went on to become arguably the greatest player to don the white of Real Madrid, before moving to Juventus for €100m in 2018.

Ronaldo won a whopping four UCLs with Real Madrid

On the other end of the spectrum, others have struggled upon their move to the capital. These are players who were overwhelmed by the pressure of the club and their ever-demanding fans. They succumbed to that pressure and the relentless criticism of the Spanish media.

Here, we take a look at five such renowned players who failed to live up to the hype after moving to Real Madrid.

#5 Asier Illaramendi | Real Sociedad

Illara was seen as Xabi Alonso's successor

Real Sociedad academy product Asier Illaramendi was once viewed as the future of Spain's midfield. His emergence onto the scene gave Real Madrid the hope of replacing an ageing Xabi Alonso. They splashed a figure of €32.2m on the defensive midfielder, making him the most expensive Spaniard ever signed by the Blancos.

However, things did not end well as Illaramendi was sent back to La Real just two years after a disappointing spell. The now-30-year-old was at the periphery of things in the capital right from the very beginning. The signing of Mateo Kovacic left him in further doubt about his future despite the club telling him that he was in their plans.

A costly mistake in a UEFA Champions League away tie against Borussia Dortmund saw him hooked at half-time by then-coach Carlo Ancelotti. Since then, the Spaniard barely got a look in amidst other midfield stars Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Sami Khedira, and others at Real Madrid.

Speaking on his failed move, Illaramendi said in May this year;

"I was young and I had a different mentality, I lacked self-confidence in key moments, something you learn with experience. That was the key, I lacked self-confidence."

Real Madrid took a massive hit of over €15m on the La Real captain and sent him back to Anoeta Stadium. Overall, it was a disappointing move for everyone involved.

#4 Danilo | FC Porto

Danilo failed to live up to expectations at the Bernabeu

When Brazilian full-back Danilo was at FC Porto back in 2015, he had an assortment of European clubs on his trail. Most notable of them all were both Real Madrid and Barcelona, who went head-to-head for his signature.

He was tipped to be good enough to replace Dani Alves in the long run at the time, or indeed had the potential to do so. Real Madrid wasted no time in parting with €31.5m and tying him down to a six-year deal.

However, the move was far from what either the Blancos or Danilo expected. Much like Alvaro Odriozola in 2019, the Brazilian failed to challenge first-choice right-back Dani Carvajal and make the spot his own. Even during games where the Spaniard was rested or unavailable, the now-29-year-old couldn't step up, and was eventually shipped away.

Danilo training with Cristiano Ronaldo

Danilo had all the right traits to succeed at Real Madrid — he is a tall and imposing figure with an engine that lets him dominate the right flank on his own. It was particularly his decision-making and lack of tactical guile that let him down. Danilo also found it challenging to adapt to life in Spain, and eventually, his relationship with the club went sour.

The Brazilian moved to Manchester City where he mostly played as a deputy to Kyle Walker in 2017. Last summer, he was used by City in a trade deal with Juventus for Joao Cancelo.