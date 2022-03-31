Chelsea rightfully maintains their reputation for being one of the strongest teams in the Premier League's 'Big Six club'. After being founded in 1905, The Pensioners had to wait until 1955 to secure their first-ever top-tier silverware. Since then, the Blues had to endure a wait of half a century until their next title.

Between 2004 and 2017, the Londoners have collected five Premier League trophies, taking their tally to six. The club has flourished with each season and Frank Lampard's appointment was expected to bring in a lot of positive changes at Stamford Bridge.

The former Blues captain could not grace the managerial role but he was surely responsible for bringing a bunch of talented individuals home. Thomas Tuchel now boasts an array of players and commands one of the strongest squads in Europe.

However, just like any other club, Chelsea too couldn't lay hands on whomever they decided. Let's have a look at who they were.

5 world-class players Chelsea missed out on.

#5 David Silva

David Silva was overlooked by Chelsea in 2010

David Silva has frequently expressed his admiration for Chelsea. He once revealed that he believes the London-based tem have established themselves as one of the best clubs in Europe lately.

David Silva, who was then a Sevilla player, was nearing the end of his contract in 2010. He nearly signed for the Blues but the same never got through. Chelsea eventually chose Yossi Benayoun and Silva joined Manchester City. We all know who the winner is.

The Spaniard was hoping to join Chelsea to try and win trophies but he achieved more than what he desired with Manchester City.

#4 Dani Alves

Dani Alves ditched the Chelsea move for Barcelona

With immense experience and trophies tied to his name, Dani Alves enjoys the status of a veteran. In a career spanning 21 years and counting, Dani Alves has played for some of the most reputed clubs across the world.

The Brazilian defender was open to new moves before being locked with Barcelona during his first stint. The then-Sevilla fullback was a key element in his team's 0-4 victory over Middlesbrough in the 2006 UEFA Cup final.

The glory meant Dani Alves ended up as a target for many clubs. CFC was one of the teams who wanted him. The West London club even announced Dani Alves' impending transfer in August 2007. The deal was finalized for £21.5m.

Amidst all this, Barcelona landed in between with an offer and Alves could not reject it. The rest is history.

#3 Sergio Aguero

Chelsea failed to sign Aguero after failing to meet his wage demands

Sergio Aguero is one of the most lethal and prolific strikers to have ever played in the Premier League. In his 10 years at the Etihad, the Argentine has smashed numerous records. The former Atletico Madrid striker left a forever legacy in England before securing a move to Barcelona.

Aguero has been one of the pillars of Manchester City's success in recent years. However, if things had gone the right way for the Blues, Aguero would have played in a different shade of blue. After breaking the headlines with Atletico Madrid in 2009, Aguero was approached by many clubs.

CFC and Atletico Madrid agreed to terms and Kun Aguero packed his bags for Stamford Bridge. The deal broke midway through as Carlo Ancelotti's side could not meet Aguero's wage demands.

#2 Steven Gerrard

Gerrard expressed his desire to join Chelsea after the 2004-05 season

Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard could never work it out for their national team. However, in what would have been a movie-like scenario, the duo was almost certain to play together at the same club.

The Liverpool captain, after winning the 2005 UEFA Champions League title stunningly, expressed his desire to leave the club with immediate effect. He decided to join the reigning Premier League champions for a new challenge.

After handing in the transfer request, Steven Gerrard revealed it was the hardest decision he ever made as a player. The Steven Gerrard move saw a U-turn as the midfielder decided to stay put after being compelled by his father.

The Pensioners expressed displeasure in failing to sign the Merseysider and went for Michael Essien.

FourFourTwo @FourFourTwo



✍️



trib.al/yJhZGP3 "Gerrard took the route that enabled him to remain true to himself: but rather than being celebrated by Chelsea supporters, he will be taunted by them on Boxing Day."✍️ @RichJolly ponders the parallel world of Gerrard joining Chelsea "Gerrard took the route that enabled him to remain true to himself: but rather than being celebrated by Chelsea supporters, he will be taunted by them on Boxing Day." ✍️ @RichJolly ponders the parallel world of Gerrard joining Chelsea 🔴👉🔵trib.al/yJhZGP3

#1 Neymar

Neymar rejected Chelsea in 2010

The most expensive player in the world had to start somewhere, right? At Santos, he could just earn attention from top-level teams, but it was only at Barcelona that Neymar became a force to be reckoned with.

The Brazilian international's fame was catapulted after joining the Catalan side. He was part of a terrific trio alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Rolling back a few years, it would be surprising to learn that Barcelona wasn't the only team to go for Neymar.

The London outfit made a deal worth £20-25 million in 2010, to have the youngster by their side. After coming narrowly close to sealing the deal, Neymar decided he should stay in Brazil at that moment.

TweetChelseaUK @TweetChelseaUK Chelsea are ready to rope Neymar to Stamford Bridge in July, by shelling out a transfer fee of over €210million.

[Don Balon]



[Don Balon] Chelsea are ready to rope Neymar to Stamford Bridge in July, by shelling out a transfer fee of over €210million. [Don Balon] https://t.co/R3f05vaT6o

