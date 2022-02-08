5 world-class players humiliated by Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch

Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest goal scorer in football history. Having scored 803 goals at the time of writing, it is hard to argue with the Portuguese star’s legacy. Despite starting his career as a wide midfielder, Ronaldo has transformed into an out-and-out striker over the last few years.

The Manchester United talisman is the most prolific forward ever. However, he wasn’t always a poacher. Ronaldo built a reputation for being a skilful winger who could get past players as if they were mere training cones during his initial years.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a bag full of tricks during his early days

Imagine social media existed when Cristiano Ronaldo played for Manchester United. 🤯 https://t.co/5UyDVWiMuj

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed beating opposition defenders during his first stint in the Premier League. The pace, quick feet and trickery were more than enough to embarrass any player. Premier League defenders in the late 2000s dreaded going up against Ronaldo.

As Ronaldo grew in prominence, he focused more on his finishing ability. With that being said, he doesn’t leave any stone unturned to showcase his flair. On that note, let’s look at five players humiliated by Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch:

#5 Michael Essien

Michael Essien’s name always pops up when discussing the best African midfielders of all time. The Ghanaian legend is famous for his work at Chelsea, wherein he formed a potent trio with Frank Lampard and Michael Ballack/Claude Makelele.

As mentioned earlier, Ronaldo was a force to be reckoned with during his early days with Manchester United. During the 2008 Champions League final vs Chelsea, he came up against Essien. A step over later, and the flashy winger was away from Essien.

The retired midfielder has had a fruitful career in defensive midfield at both club and country level. However, he could not help himself against a youthful Ronaldo. Manchester United ended up winning that game on penalties.

#4 Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger has been among the best centre-backs in the Premier League over the last year. The German defender is ideally suited in Thomas Tuchel’s system. He was an influential presence at the back in their Champions League-winning campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo went toe-to-toe with Rudiger in the Group D match between Portugal and Germany at Euro 2020. During the first half, Ronaldo flicked the ball into the air and made a no-look pass that took Rudiger by surprise. Ronaldo also pointed his hands in another direction to make the moment more comical.

The flair from the former Juventus forward brought a reaction from the crowd at the Chelsea defender’s expense. The game ended in a 4-2 win for the Germans. Although these nations were expected to perform well at the Euros, they failed to win in the knockout rounds.

