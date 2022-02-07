5 world-class players humiliated by Lionel Messi on the pitch

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest player of all time. Like all players in the debate for the best footballer ever, the PSG star is a clinical goal scorer. But what makes Messi stand out is his dribbling and creativity.

The 34-year-old has been among the top three dribblers throughout his career. Moreover, he has more assists than any footballer in the 21st century. The Argentine legend gets the upper hand in comparisons with other great forwards due to these two statements.

Lionel Messi has a reputation of dribbling past players for fun

Lionel Messi is renowned for his silky smooth dribbling. He has an innate ability to glide past multiple players at will. Teams often deploy 2-3 players to mark Messi simultaneously. Even then, La Pulga finds a tiny space to weave his way out of danger.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has left numerous players biting the dust. Many great players have confessed that they hated going against the former Barcelona forward as they couldn’t get close to him. Here are five world-class players humiliated by Lionel Messi on the pitch.

#5 James Milner

James Milner is still going strong at 36 years of age. The Englishman is known for his stamina and versatility. He came up against Lionel Messi in the Champions League during his time at Manchester City.

The Premier League veteran was attempting to dispossess Messi near the half-line. As the then-Barcelona winger was passive, Milner tried pressing him. Messi took advantage by slotting the ball through Milner’s legs as his legs were far apart.

It was an embarrassing moment for Milner as Messi outsmarted him. Like Boateng, even Milner was on the floor after Messi went past him. Pep Guardiola, who was in attendance that evening, was also in awe of the skill.

#4 Jerome Boateng

Jerome Boateng was a vital part of the successful Bayern Munich side in 2010s. The centre-back won the 2014 FIFA World Cup with Germany. Despite being one of the best defenders in the mid-2010s, he couldn’t contain Lionel Messi.

The incident took place during the first leg of the Champions League semi-final clash between Barcelona and Bayern Munich in 2015. Messi received the ball just outside the 18-yard box. It looked as if the right-winger would cut in on his favoured right foot and unleash a shot.

However, he confused everyone, including Boateng, and went past the German defender with ease. Boateng was on the floor, and before he could get up, Messi chipped Manuel Neuer with his right foot. Barcelona ended up winning the first leg 3-0 and went on to win the final against Juventus.

