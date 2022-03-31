5 world-class players Manchester United missed out on

Manchester United's home ground, Old Trafford, is called 'Theatre of Dreams' for a reason. The club boasts a legacy and trophy count like no other club within the Premier League. On a global level, United are at par with any other team. The 20-time English League champions have housed some of the best players in the history of football.

The Red Devlis have also been fortunate enough to have had plenty of long-term players with them. As a kid, arguably every player must have once dreamed of playing for this legendary team. While Manchester United lured many players, there were a handful that got away.

Let's take a look at five world-class players Manchester United missed out on:

#5 Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer was one of the top players that Ferguson always wanted to sign

It is no secret that the iconic Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson badly wanted Alan Shearer. The Scottish gaffer missed out on signing the striker in the summer of 1992 as Blackburn Rovers secured the move. Ferguson later kept close tabs on the England international.

SAF's Manchester United continued their fine form and secured a league double by the end of the 1996 season. The same year, Shearer ran out of his Blackburn contract. Sir Alex was certain that this time, Shearer wouldn't be able to refuse his proposal.

However, a record deal from Shearer's boyhood club Newcastle United poured water over Ferguson’s dreams. The Red Devils used that fund to bring in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Teddy Sheringham. The overall saga turned out to be fruitful for the Red Devils, but it was always a disappointing episode for Alex Ferguson.

#4 Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho rejected Manchester United to play in La Liga

The 2022 World Cup saw the rise of many talented Brazilian internationals. Among them, a certain master dribbler called Ronaldinho stood out. Ronaldinho grabbed the attention of numerous English clubs after playing a pivotal role in eliminating England from the World Cup.

After the end of the World Cup campaign, he was approached by many clubs and Manchester United were one of those. However, Ronaldinho wasn't keen on joining the Premier League outfit. The then-Paris Saint-Germain forward chose La Liga as his new home and Barcelona as his new club.

Ronaldinho spent five seasons with FC Barcelona and grew to be a real crowd puller. He later joined Serie A giants AC Milan and continued to grace his presence in Italy.

Manchester United signed Cristiano Ronaldo in that transfer window and we all know what that turned out to be.

#3 Toni Kroos

Kroos rejected Manchester United move to remain at Bayern

In 2018, David Moyes revealed that Toni Kroos was willing to join him at Old Trafford. The former United boss reflected on his initial Manchester United days when he took over from Sir Alex in 2013.

Moyes further revealed that he met Kroos and his wife while the German international was gracing Bayern Munich's midfield. However, much to his disappointment, Kroos chose to stay at the Allianz Arena for another season and Moyes had to settle for Marouane Fellaini.

Another attempt by the club was made in 2014, under Louis Van Gaal's command.

Had Kroos joined Manchester United, he would have been one of the finest midfielders to have ever played for the club. He later joined Real Madrid as part of a swap deal that involved Xabi Alonso traveling the other way.

As of today, he is the backbone of Madrid's midfield and one of the most loved and decorated players of all time.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Toni Kroos will not be joining Manchester United this summer after Louis Van Gaal pulled the plug on the move. (Source: Daily Express) Toni Kroos will not be joining Manchester United this summer after Louis Van Gaal pulled the plug on the move. (Source: Daily Express)

#2 Raul

Ferguson pulled out of Raul move at the last minute

Raul has established himself as one of the most successful players in the history of Real Madrid. He spent 16-long years at the club and holds many records under his belt.

During his stint at the Santiago Bernabeu, the former Real Madrid captain was wanted by many clubs. However, neither Los Blancos nor Raul himself were willing to part ways. Other clubs had to wait until the end of the 2009-10 season when Raul finally decided to quit Real Madrid.

Among those that showed interest were Sir Alex Ferguson and his scouts. Nevertheless, Ferguson later pulled out of the chase and went for Bebé. Raul then joined Bundesliga outfit Schalke and remained with them until the end of 2011-12 season.

#1 Gareth Bale

Manchester United tried to sign Bale twice

The race to sign the speedster from Cardiff was intense. Almost every Premier League team wanted Southampton's Gareth Bale by their side. The teenage sensation sent ripples during the transfer market like no other.

We all know he decided to join Tottenham Hotspur before earning a world-record Real Madrid deal. However, there is something that we have not heard before. That is when United attempted to sign Bale on two occasions!

The first attempt was made when the Wales captain was looking to move out of Southampton. The move was hijacked by Tottenham Hotspur. Years later. Bale outgrew his then-team and was once again considering prospects.

United entered the race to sign him once again but failed against Real Madrid, who splashed money to get the Cardiff Express home.

