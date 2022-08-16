5 world-class players who have not started the Premier League season well

The 2022-23 Premier League season is underway and we already have had some brilliant moments unfolding in front of our eyes.

From dazzling debuts to disappointing dismissals, we have seen quite a lot, and the madness is only expected to increase as the season wears on.

As always, some footballers have had a difficult time firing on all cylinders in the opening Premier League matchdays.

Today, we will take a look at five such players. Now, without further ado, let's look at five world-class footballers who have not enjoyed the best of starts to the 2022-23 Premier League season:

#5 Fabinho - Liverpool

Liverpool holding midfielder Fabinho has endured a slow start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. He had his moments in the draws against Fulham (2-2 on August 6) and Crystal Palace (1-1 on August 15), but they were few and far between.

Last season, the Brazilian midfielder was one of Liverpool’s best players, and that quality seems to be missing so far this campaign.

In the 2022-23 Premier League season, Fabinho has lost eight duels, winning seven. He has attempted four tackles, made a single clearance, and had three interceptions.

He has been far from abysmal, but the former Monaco man ought to have done better to give the Reds more stability in the middle of the park.

#4 Raheem Sterling - Chelsea

Chelsea signed Raheem Sterling for a €56.2 million fee from Manchester City in July 2022, hoping to add sharpness to their attack. The Englishman impressed in pre-season, linking up effortlessly with his teammates and even finding the back of the net on one occasion.

Unfortunately, he has not shown the same degree of confidence playing for the Blues in the Premier League.

Sterling did nothing to write home about in Chelsea’s campaign opener against Everton on August 6, with Jorginho's penalty sealing a 1-0 win for the London giants.

On Sunday (August 14), he assisted Reece James’ 77th-minute goal in a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur, but rarely threatened Hugo Lloris’ goal himself.

Including the Englishman on this list might seem harsh, but considering his quality, he ought to have done better in the first two Premier League fixtures.

#3 Andy Robertson - Liverpool

Liverpool's Andy Robertson is widely hailed as one of the best left-backs in the game. He has so far featured in 220 English top-flight matches across two clubs (Hull City and Liverpool), recording eight goals and 49 assists.

Last season, he enjoyed a fruitful campaign for the Reds, scoring thrice and claiming 10 assists in 29 Premier League appearances.

The Scot was expected to start the new campaign in a similar vein of form, but so far, that has not been the case. He has looked jaded down the left flank, rarely contributing to Liverpool’s attack. Robertson has also looked unconvincing while defending.

He is yet to play a single through ball in the top tier of English football this season, let alone provide an assist. The full-back has lost 13 of his 20 duels, only attempted two tackles, and accurately delivered one long ball.

Had Robertson been at this imperious best, Liverpool might not have had to endure two consecutive stalemates in their first two Premier League matches this season.

#2 David de Gea - Manchester United

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is one of the most experienced players in the squad.

Under new manager Erik ten Hag, the Spaniard was expected to emerge as a leader and use his experience to help ease the transition for his new boss. Instead, he has been one of United’s worst players, conceding six goals in two matches.

In United’s 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7, De Gea could have done better to keep the Red Devils in the contest. He first failed to anticipate Danny Welbeck’s cross for Pascal Gross, before botching a clearance and gifting Gross the opportunity to tap home from close range.

De Gea then made a blunder to gift Brentford their opener in Saturday’s (August 13) 4-0 defeat at Old Trafford. Joshua Dasilva’s shot was straight at him and yet it somehow penetrated his resistance and found the back of the net.

He was also partially at fault for United's second goal as Mathias Jensen took advantage of the Spaniard's attempt to play out from the back.

#1 Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United

Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes scored 18 Premier League goals in his full debut season for the club, emerging as their leading scorer as well as assist provider.

Last season, he scored 10 goals, with Cristiano Ronaldo (18 league goals) ousting him as the team’s go-to player. Fernandes was expected to bounce back and do better this season, but, unfortunately, that has not quite been the case thus far.

The Portugal international has looked below par in both league matches this season. He was practically invisible in the 2-1 defeat to Brighton and followed it up with another forgettable performance at Brentford.

The Manchester United No. 8 has not registered a single shot on target in the league this season, is yet to play a single through ball and has completed only 33 percent of his attempted crosses (12).

Ten Hag must find a way to get his star midfielder to step up to the plate, and he must do so sooner rather than later.

