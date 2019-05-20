Opinion: 5 players could bring back Premier League glory to Manchester United

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

It is no secret that Manchester United have endured one of their worst periods in the Premier League recently. They lost 8 times in their last 12 matches, including some embarrassing defeats such as a 4-0 loss against Everton, 3-0 against Barcelona, and a 2- 0 humiliation at the hands of a relegated Cardiff City side.

Manchester United have not been able to secure a single Premier League trophy since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement, despite their effort to sign numerous high-profile players such as Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez, Angel Di Maria, and Romelu Lukaku. They even seem to be lacking in every area due to their struggle in both offensive and defensive phases.

Now, The English side will require no less than a massive change in their squad if they are willing to reclaim their Premier League glory. Here we will take a look at 5 top players who United should consider signing.

#5 Paulo Dybala

Juventus v AC Milan - Serie A

The Argentines departure from Juventus has been looming large for some time now. His brother and agent Gustavo Dybala even stated that the player is not happy in Turin. The former Palermo star might feel some sort of relief due to Massimiliano Allegri's exit, but Manchester United could still jump on the chance to sign him due to the player's on-field problems.

Dybala's form has plummeted since Cristiano Ronaldo's record-breaking arrival at Turin. He scored just 5 league goals in the 2018/19 campaign, considerably lower than previous season's 22. Gustavo also admitted that the player's problem with Ronaldo is on the pitch, hinting that the Portuguese megastar's presence has played a role in Dybala's downfall.

Nevertheless, everybody knows of Dybala's enormous talents. He is a rare breed of player who has what it takes to emulate Lionel Messi's success. He will surely be more than able to serve as an upgrade to the under-fire Romelu Lukaku due to his all-around offensive prowess.

His incredible playmaking ability will also be a huge help to United's under-firing attackers, whilst his excellent relationship with Pogba could also benefit the squad. He can even provide enough space for United wingers such as Anthony Martial to score goals when he cannot find the net by himself.

He has dominated the Italian domestic league for years with Juventus, and his winning mentality could help United a lot in securing their dream Premier League title.

