5 world-class stars who could be dropped from their national teams for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

We're just a little over two months away from the 2022 FIFA World Cup which will be held in Qatar. The 2022-23 domestic season got underway in Europe last month and top players are looking to make their final bidding before their respective national squads are announced.

Several world-class players won't feature at the 2022 FIFA World Cup owing to the fact that their respective national teams have failed to qualify for the tournament. But there are also players who might not make it to the World Cup due to poor form and other factors.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five world-class stars who could be dropped from their national teams for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#5 Dayot Upamecano (France)

French centre-back Dayot Upamecano is under massive pressure to perform in the opening stages of the 2022-23 season. His inconsistency has led to him being snubbed from the national team but the Bayern Munich centre-back has got off to a decent start to the new season.

He was expected to be benched following the arrival of Matthijs De Ligt from Juventus in the summer. But Upamecano has used the competition to motivate himself to perform better and he has done a good job so far.

However, the 23-year-old's chances of making it to the 2022 FIFA World Cup are slim. France already have the likes of Raphael Varane, Lucas Hernandez, Jules Kounde, William Saliba and Ibrahima Konate ahead of him in the pecking order.

#4 David de Gea (Spain)

David de Gea's fall from grace has been quite surprising. He was viewed as one of the best goalkeepers in the game not long ago. However, his frailties have been exposed over the past several seasons and Spain have several well-rounded goalkeepers right now.

As things stand, De Gea finds himself behind the likes of Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez and David Raya in the pecking order. His performances for Manchester United in the new season haven't exactly been reassuring either.

His inconsistency and inability to be a steady passer of the ball could very well cost him a place in Spain's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#3 Philippe Coutinho (Brazil)

Philippe Coutinho seemed set to revive his career at Aston Villa after joining the club on a loan deal in January 2022. The Premier League outfit made the move permanent in the summer transfer window. However, Coutinho has struggled for form in the new campaign.

He has turned in multiple lackluster performances in the 2022-23 season so far and is yet to score a goal or provide an assist for Aston Villa. The 30-year-old will need to put his foot on the gas if he is to get selected to the Brazilian national team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Brazil have no shortage of talented midfielders and attackers. Players like Bruno Guimaraes and Lucas Paqueta have all been in much better form than Coutinho.

#2 Roberto Firmino (Brazil)

Roberto Firmino scored two goals and provided three assists in Liverpool's 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth. But other than that, he has not done anything of note in the new season and has looked like he is past his prime.

Brazil have an array of extremely talented attackers and it is highly unlikely that Firmino will get picked ahead of any of them. Brazil have Neymar, Vinicius Junior, Gabriel Martinelli, Raphinha, Richarlison, Rodrygo, Gabriel Jesus and Matheus Cunha to choose from.

The Liverpool forward is very likely not to make the squad unless, of course, one of the other players get sidelined due to an injury.

#1 Trent Alexander-Arnold (England)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has dug himself a hole with his recent performances for Liverpool. The young right-back, widely recognized for his passing range and creativity, has looked indifferent and out of sorts in the new season.

He has been reduced to a mere passenger on the pitch and has seemed to lack any sort of desire or hunger, especially during defensive transitions. England have no shortage of quality right-backs heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

If displacing the likes of Reece James, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker looked difficult earlier, it's looking nigh on impossible for Alexander-Arnold right now.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Trent Alexander-Arnold now has 3 assists in his last 29 games for Liverpool.



His body language was not good at all tonight either. Are you worried about his form? Trent Alexander-Arnold now has 3 assists in his last 29 games for Liverpool.His body language was not good at all tonight either. Are you worried about his form? https://t.co/dm3YHH4YOA

