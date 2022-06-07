5 world-class stars who have rejected Liverpool

English giants Liverpool are one of the most prestigious football clubs in the world. Thanks to their attractive playing style, enviable trophy cabinet, and indomitable fighting spirit, numerous top players have plied their trade at Anfield. They have valiantly fought for the badge, going down in the history books as undisputed Liverpool legends.

Historically speaking, Liverpool have not had much difficulty acquiring their transfer targets, but there have been a few exceptions. Every now and then, there have been players who were either lured away by other teams or just could not agree personal terms with the club.

Today, we will take a look at five players who were firmly on the Reds’ radar but a move never materialized.

Now, without further ado, let’s get to it:

#5 Alexis Sanchez

West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal - Premier League

Having enjoyed three seasons at Barcelona, Alexis Sanchez prepared for a move away from the Camp Nou in 2014. Premier League giants Liverpool, who were set to lose Luis Suarez to Barca the same summer, wanted Sanchez to replace him.

Then-manager Brendan Rodgers tried to bring the Chilean to Anfield but was ultimately beaten to the punch by Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal.

Recalling the incident, Rodgers told talkSPORT (via BeSoccer):

“We felt like Luis [Suarez] was going to move on and we needed to get a world-class operator to go like-for-like. We finished second in the league playing a great level of football. Players were flexible in how they could play and then it was about trying to make that next step. And for that we needed to get a replacement. And we deemed Sanchez to be that one.”

Between 2014 and 2018, Sanchez was one of the best players in Europe. He recorded 80 goals and 45 assists in 166 appearances across competitions for Arsenal.

#4 Michael Laudrup

Michael Laudrup in action for Barcelona

One of the best attacking midfielders of his time, Michael Laudrup initially agreed to join Liverpool in the summer of 1983. The move, however, fell through after the Reds pushed to add an additional year to Laudrup’s agreed-upon three-year contract.

Ditching the English giants, the Brondby powerhouse joined Juventus for a €1.5 million fee the same summer.

SPORTbible @sportbible



364 days later, Laudrup played for Real Madrid and humiliated Barcelona 5-0... In 1994, Michael Laudrup played for Barcelona and humiliated Real Madrid 5-0.364 days later, Laudrup played for Real Madrid and humiliated Barcelona 5-0... In 1994, Michael Laudrup played for Barcelona and humiliated Real Madrid 5-0. 364 days later, Laudrup played for Real Madrid and humiliated Barcelona 5-0... 😅 https://t.co/J61y8tZLdF

Speaking to Liverpool ECHO, Laudrup hailed the Reds as his dream club, revealing that the Reds indeed made a move for him back in the day. He said:

“Liverpool were my team as a kid. Liverpool were my team as a kid. I loved the team, the atmosphere. But I never got the chance to play there, partly because Liverpool were banned from Europe for a long time after Heysel.”

Laudrup added:

“They tried to sign me, but that was a long time ago now — back in the good old days. Now I’m looking forward to being involved there, even on the touchline.”

Laudrup did enjoy a lot of success at Juventus, but won plenty with Barcelona and then Real Madrid.

During his stint in Spain, Laudrup won five La Liga titles, one Champions League, one Copa del Rey, two UEFA Super Cups, and two Spanish Super Cups.

#3 Nemanja Vidic

Manchester United v Sunderland - Premier League

Nemanja Vidic is widely hailed as one of the best defenders to ever play for Manchester United. However, had Rafael Benitez had his way back in 2006, Vidic could have been a Liverpool star.

The Serbian revealed that he was close to signing for the Reds from Spartak Moscow in 2006, but his unpolished English stood in the way. Speaking to FourFourTwo, he said:

“Yes. Rafa Benitez called me and I nearly went there. I was interested in going but my English wasn't good and I was struggling to communicate.”

Sir Alex Ferguson then knocked on his door and a transfer to Old Trafford was quickly finalized. Vidic added:

“Then Manchester United came. Fergie called me at my apartment and said: 'I watched you play for Serbia against France -- I want you here.' United were decisive. Everything was done very quickly, within two days.”

Vidic spent eight trophy-laden years at Old Trafford, winning five Premier Leagues, a Champions League, and three League Cups, amongst other honors.

#2 Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe, the most sought-after forward in the world, recently signed a three-year extension with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Frenchman, who was reaching the end of his contract (June 2022), initially contemplated a change of scenery but ultimately ended up staying put in Paris.

GOAL @goal French president Emmanuel Macron did his bit to keep Kylian Mbappe at PSG French president Emmanuel Macron did his bit to keep Kylian Mbappe at PSG 🇫🇷 https://t.co/6de0OMF9yg

Real Madrid were PSG’s primary adversary in the Mbappe saga, but the player revealed that his mom’s favorite club Liverpool were also a part of the conversation. He told the Daily Telegraph (via ESPN):

“We talked a little bit, but not too much. I talked to Liverpool because it's the favourite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool. I don't know why, you will have to ask her.”

The 2018 World Cup winner added that he also met with them five years ago, but no move materialized. He added:

“It's a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It's a big club. Of course, it was between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the end.”

Mbappe has featured in 217 games across competitions for PSG so far, recording 171 goals and 88 assists.

He has won four Ligue 1 titles and three French Cups with the Parisians since his switch from Monaco in 2017.

#1 Toni Kroos

Real Madrid v Chelsea FC Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Having won it all with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, Toni Kroos has cemented his place as one of the best midfield players of all time.

The German, who has won five Champions League titles and six league championships (three Bundesliga and three La Liga), among other honors, also won the World Cup with Germany in 2014.

In the summer of 2014, the then-Bayern Munich central midfielder became available for transfer and Liverpool decided to throw their hat in the ring. Brendan Rodgers, who was in charge of the Reds at the time, asked his captain Steven Gerrard to approach Kroos.

The English midfielder thought Liverpool would “p*ssing into the wind with this one” (via Goal) but he still gave it a shot.

Gerrard recalled the incident, saying:

“I felt a bit awkward. But God loves a trier, and so I gave it a whirl.”

Kroos respectfully turned Gerrard down, as he had already made up his mind about joining Real Madrid.

Gerrard added:

“He didn’t make me feel like I was a total idiot. We had a nice little exchange of texts and I said well done and good luck. We were always onto a loser with that one’, I reminded Brendan.”

Kroos joined Real Madrid in 2014 for a €25 million fee and continues to serve as a first-choice midfielder to this day.

