Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

5 World Cup records both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will never break

Ronaldo and Messi are legends of the game, but even they will never be able to break these records.

Prathik R
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2018, 13:58 IST
8.68K

FBL-LATAM-EURO-2016-ARG-POR-FRIENDLY
FBL-LATAM-EURO-2016-ARG-POR-FRIENDLY

Whenever the debate about the greatest footballer of all time begins, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are invariably the first two names brought forward. The duo has dismantled records left, right and centre since rising to the top of European football for their respective clubs, even winning the Ballon d'Or five times apiece.

However, while they have dominated club football like no other pair in history has, they have struggled to ignite the world stage in a similar vein. Messi and Ronaldo have both failed to lift the World Cup trophy even once and the 2018 World Cup in Russia might be their last chance to get their hands on the coveted prize.

However, even if one of them does manage to lead their side to glory, there are still a number of World Cup records that they will never be able to break.

Here are five World Cup records both Messi and Ronaldo will never break before they retire.

#1 Most championships - 3 (Pele)

FBL-FRA-WC2014-PELE
FBL-FRA-WC2014-PELE

Brazilian legend and arguably the greatest footballer of all time, Pele, won the World Cup in 1958, 1962 and 1970. He remains the only player to have ever lifted the prestigious trophy on three occasions.

As many as 20 other players have won the competition on two separate occasions, including Ronaldo, Cafu and Giuseppe Meazza. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, have failed to lift the trophy even once, with the Argentine falling at the final hurdle in Brazil in 2014, losing to Germany in the final.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has only ever managed to make the semi-final once with Portugal, way back in 2006, and considering the squad they possess this time around, that is unlikely to change.

Ronaldo is now 33 and Messi 30, meaning they would need to play for 12 more years to equal Pele's haul which is impossible.

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 Argentina Football Portugal Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Football Top 5/Top 10
6 players who stopped both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel...
RELATED STORY
All time greatest XI to have never won the World Cup
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 relatively unheard-of young stars...
RELATED STORY
Messi vs Ronaldo: Who do the sporting superstars prefer?
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi v Cristiano Ronaldo: The best memes from the...
RELATED STORY
10 legends who have never won a major international trophy
RELATED STORY
5 bizarre pre-game superstitions practised by footballers
RELATED STORY
Top 5 active international goal-scorers 
RELATED STORY
10 players who always win their country's Footballer of...
RELATED STORY
5 current world class players yet to win a major...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018