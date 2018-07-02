5 World Cup stars Premier League’s Big 6 should target

Pavard and Rebic have carried their good form at club level into the World Cup

The World Cup is a good time to scout players and quite often some of the tournament’s standout performers, especially youngsters, are the subject of interest from several top clubs across Europe.

For instance, in 2014, James Rodriguez earned a dream move to Real Madrid after winning the Golden Boot and helping Colombia progress to the quarterfinals.

The World Cup in Russia has been outstanding for various reasons and the underdogs have surprised us on several occasions. As a result, some players who are usually not in the limelight have taken centre stage.

Since the World Cup is going on, the Premier League clubs have been very quiet with their transfer business. But you can expect more deals in the coming days as many teams have already been knocked out.

On that note, take a look at five players who have performed at the World Cup and could improve the Premier League’s big 6.

#5 Yerry Mina

Mina's goals helped Colombia progress to the knockout stage

Clubs that should target him: Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs

The towering Colombian defender joined Barcelona in January 2018 but he has only played 6 games for the Catalan side and finds himself behind Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti in the pecking order.

Mina is a ball playing defender with fantastic athleticism. Standing tall and 6 ft 5 in, the Colombian is a nightmare to play against when he is on the top of his game.

The 23-year-old hasn’t been able to convince Ernesto Valverde that he has a future at the club and he also takes up one of Barcelona’s Non-EU spots. If Barcelona are to sign another non-European player, then Mina could be the first one to make way.

Mina is also a huge threat from set-piece situations and he demonstrated that at the World Cup by scoring crucial goals in the wins over Poland and Senegal to take Colombia through as group toppers.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs could do with a new centre-back in the summer and he has been linked with a move to Liverpool already.

Mina will provide Liverpool with another terrific option to play alongside Virgil van Dijk and the pair has the potential to be world class. As for Arsenal, Laurent Koscielny is out injured until the end of the year, Shkodran Mustafi has been unreliable and their remaining defenders are yet to prove themselves at the big stage.

The Gunners haven’t signed a new centre-back yet and Mina could prove to be a long-term solution. Their archrivals, Tottenham, could also do with a new centre-back given the uncertainty on the future of Toby Alderweireld. If Mina moves to Spurs, he will have the chance to play alongside his compatriot Davinson Sanchez.