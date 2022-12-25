5 World Cup stars whose market value has skyrocketed 

The 2022 FIFA World Cup delivered on the lofty expectations placed on it from start to finish. For many, Qatar 2022 was one of the best World Cup editions ever.

The competition also witnessed the emergence of several young stars who showcased their talents on the biggest stage. These youngsters were outstanding in the tournament, which led to an increase in their market valuation.

We look at five outstanding players from Qatar 2022 whose market value has increased immensely.

#5 Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco) $3.71m - $15.9m

Azzedine Ounahi is being wanted by top clubs across Europe

Morocco made history at Qatar 2022 by becoming the first African nation to reach the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup. The Atlas Lions finished top of a group consisting of Belgium, Croatia, and Canada.

They then eliminated Spain and Portugal in the Round of 16 and quarterfinals, respectively. One standout star from the Moroccan team was Azzedine Ounahi.

He, alongside Sofyan Amrabat, was the engine of Morocco's midfield. During the competition, Ounahi had 83% dribble success rate (the best for any player at the tournament).

Prior to the tournament, the 22-year-old who currently plays for Ligue 1 outfit Angers had a market value of $3.71m. But that value has now risen to $15.9m, due to his performances in Qatar.

Ounahi is already on the radar of top clubs around Europe. According to reports, Barcelona, Leicester City, West Ham, and Wolverhampton Wanderers all have their eyes on him.

#4 Josko Gvardiol (Croatia) $63.7m - $79.6m

Josko Gvardiol is currently one of the best defenders in the world

Croatia's Josko Gvardiol was one of the revelations at the 2022 World Cup. The 20-year centre-back was a dominant figure at the heart of the Croatian defense.

Gvardiol showed a lot of maturity and confidence throughout the tournament and was one of the best defenders at the World Cup. He recorded the most clearances in the competition (37) and also became his county's youngest goalscorer at a World Cup.

The RB Leipzig star was already on the radar of top clubs in Europe before the tournament. There was serious interest from Chelsea, but a move didn't materialize and Gvardiol extended his contract till 2027 with Leipzig.

However, his brilliance at Qatar has further increased his valuation to $79.6m. Gvardiol will definitively be one of the most sought-after players in the January transfer window.

#3 Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) $47.8m - $63.8m

Cody Gakpo was the Netherlands top goalscorer at Qatar 2022

There was a lot of hype around Dutch forward Cody Gakpo heading into the World cup, and the 23-year-old did not fail to deliver.

Gakpo was one of the most in-form players in Europe prior to the tournament. The PSV Eindhoven youngster registered 13 goals and 17 assists in 24 matches before the season went on break.

He continued his brilliant form in Qatar, scoring in all of the Netherlands' group stage encounters. Any club who wants to get his services must be ready to break the bank as his valuation has risen from $47.8m to $63.8m.

#2 Julian Alvarez (Argentina) $34m - $53.1m

Julian Alvarez netted four times at the World Cup

Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez had an astounding World Cup campaign. The 22-year-old did not begin the competition as a starter, but broke into the starting XI and scored crucial goals which led Argentina to the trophy.

He was the highest-scoring Premier League player in the tournament (four goals) and one of La Albiceleste's best players in the competition.

Alvarez joined Manchester City last summer from River Plate and will not be joining a new club anytime soon. But his market value has increased by $19.1m, the second-most of any player at the Mundial.

#1 Enzo Fernandez (Argentina) $37.2m - $58.4m

Enzo Fernadez is on the radar of Premier League club Liverpool

Enzo Fernandez was crowned the 'Best Young Player' of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 21-year-old defensive midfielder played a huge role in Argentina's triumph in Qatar.

His market value has seen a jump since his campaign in Qatar. Fernandez, who was valued at around $37.2m prior to the World Cup, now has a staggering market valuation of $58.4m.

Liverpool have shown huge interest in securing his services. The Argentine, who joined Benfica last summer, could depart the Portuguese club less than six months after joining.

