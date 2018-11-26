5 Worst Chelsea signings

Fernando Torres scored 20 goals in 110 appearances for Chelsea

Premier League club Chelsea has won 28 major trophies in their 113-year history: six top-flight titles, eight FA Cups, five League Cups, four FA Community Shields, one UEFA Champions League, two UEFA Cup Winners' Cups, one UEFA Europa League and one UEFA Super Cup.

Their success throughout the years is down to the glut of legends such as Frank Lampard, Bobby Tambling, Didier Drogba and many more, who have put on the famous blue shirt. But, not every player has had the prerogative of going down as an icon in the club's history. Some deals have turned out to be catastrophes that Chelsea would rather like to forget.

Here's a list of the 5 worst players ever to have played for this glorious club.

*All transfer and related info gathered from "www.transfermarkt.co.uk"

#5 Fernando Torres

Chelsea FC v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League

Fernando Torres became the most expensive player to move between two Premier League clubs when Chelsea paid Liverpool an exorbitant £52.65m for their star striker on an action-packed deadline day in January 2011.

Signed after an excellent 4 seasons with Liverpool, a lot was expected of Torres but his Chelsea stint was totally bizarre. Torres' first goal for the Blues came after 903 minutes against West Ham United which turned out to be his only goal in 18 appearances for the club that season.

The Spain international was an inferior version of his former self at Stamford Bridge, probably burdened by the great weight of his price tag. He was the target of derision for opposition fans and the media as he managed to score a mere 20 goals in his entire Chelsea career. The presence of Didier Drogba and his poor form saw him drop to the bench for the most part of his Chelsea career and even though the Spaniard, who won nothing at Liverpool despite scoring so many, was a part of Chelsea's successful European campaigns for the past two seasons, the forward hardly made an impact at the club.

He eventually left the club when AC Milan made his loan move permanent in 2015 and then returned back to his former club, Atlético Madrid where he managed to revive his career.

