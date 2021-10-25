5 worst defeats of Cristiano Ronaldo's career

Liverpool clinically demolished Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League yesterday for their biggest ever Northwest derby victory. Mohamed Salah bagged a hat-trick, while Naby Keita and Diogo Jota were also among the goals for the visitors.

The Red Devils were collectively (in some cases, like Harry Maguire, individually too) awful, having no answer to Jurgen Klopp's heavy-metal juggernaut. Not even Cristiano Ronaldo could do anything to save face, enduring a frustrating evening in which he also saw a beautiful goal disallowed in the second half.

Personally, it was also one of the most humiliating defeats of his career, but where does it rank in his career? Here are Ronaldo's five worst defeats ever, for club and country:

#5 Atletico Madrid 4-0 Real Madrid (La Liga, February 2015)

This was Ronaldo's worst defeat in El Derbi Madrileno

Ronaldo owned the Madrid derby during his nine-year stint with Real Madrid, scoring an all-time record of 22 goals, including three hat-tricks. But it wasn't all shinshine and rainbows.

In February 2015, when his side clashed with Atletico Madrid in a regular domestic encounter, Diego Simeone's charges left him ashen-faced, delivering a 4-0 thumping loss in La Liga.

Having also won the first game 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Rojiblancos rounded off their first double over their mighty city rivals in 64 years in the most resounding fashion.

Ronaldo, completely anonymous in the game, could only watch in horror.

#4 Germany 4-0 Portugal (FIFA World Cup, June 2014)

Ronaldo's 2014 World Cup got off to a nightmare start against Germany

Humiliations in league and cup games are still normal. But on a stage like the World Cup? That hits really hard, and Germany hit Portugal for four during their clash at the Brazil showpiece seven years ago.

Having only lifted the Champions League with Real Madrid prior to this game, there was plenty of expectation riding on Ronaldo, who captained the Seleccao in the competition for the first time.

However, injuries derailed his preparations, and the Diemannschaft blew them away in their group opener, with Thomas Muller bagging a hat-trick on that historic day.

Ronaldo's enduring image of the occasion was hitting a one-man wall with a free-kick. Yes, he was that poor.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav