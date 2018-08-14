Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 worst players from matchday 1 - Premier League 2018-19

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.39K   //    14 Aug 2018, 23:07 IST

Ozil and Xhaka endured horrendous outings against Manchester City

The Premier League returned in resplendent fashion, providing us with goals, surprises, drama, and a whole lot of awe-inspiring action. While some sides like Liverpool and Manchester City announced themselves into the new season, Chelsea began their new 'Sarri era' in splendid fashion. On the contrary, West Ham and Arsenal's new eras didn't begin all that well.

Newly promoted sides Fulham and Cardiff were taken to the cleaners, whereas the Championship winners - Wolverhampton Wanderers, showed resilience and character to come from behind, not once but twice as they held Everton to a 2-2 draw.

Elsewhere, Manchester United beat Leicester City, Spurs pipped Rafa Benitez's Newcastle, Watford defeated The Seagulls, and Southampton vs Burnley ended in a nondescript draw.

At times, a team's system or tactics proved to be their undoing, but for some unfortunate sides, a few of their players cost them the match. One can't help but point fingers at them for their team's loss. Here, we learn the worst players from the opening weekend of the Premier League who unequivocally let their outfits down. Here are the 5 worst players from the first round of fixtures.

#5 Alexis Sanchez

Sanchez lost the ball many a time

Lets start off with Sanchez who was arguably Manchester United's worst player in the opening fixture against Leicester City. Although The Red Devils held their nerves to begin their league campaign with three points, the former Barcelona man couldn't quite find his feet.

The 29 year old lacked spark in his game. He wasn't agile and sharp with the ball as he gave away possession cheaply anytime Mourinho's side attacked. As a result, Sanchez started to over dribble, and didn't lift his head up to look for the right passes.

He lacked the cutting edge, and offered little threat down the left. Although he won the penalty, the rest of his performance was rather ordinary.

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at penalty-kick and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
