5 worst signings by Jose Mourinho

Nikhilraj A FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.20K // 07 Nov 2018, 21:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Huddersfield Town v Manchester United - Premier League

Jose Mourinho is considered by many as one of the best managers of his era. Despite having no distinguished career as a player, he rose to the pinnacle of world football from the humblest of beginnings.

The footballing world was at awe when he led a mediocre Porto side to the Champions League glory in 2004. The next season, Chelsea, rich with Roman Abramovic money, came calling for his signature. Chelsea won two Premier League titles under him. He duplicated his success at Inter and Real.

However, after leaving Real Madrid for a second spell at Chelsea, after another Premier League title, the aura of The Chosen One had started losing its gleam. He joined Manchester United after being sacked by Chelsea. Even after spending big money, United stays currently at 7th position. Mourinho is looking forward to making some essential buys during this January transfer window.

Over his stint as the manager of several top European giants, Jose bought many players and turned them into world-class footballers. But in recent years, most of his signings failed to live up to expectations. Here is the list of five flawed signings by Jose Mourinho.

#5 Radamel Falcao

Chelsea v Southampton - Premier League

After a failed spell at Manchester United, Mourinho convinced Falcao to join Chelsea in the summer of 2015 on a loan deal. He even took a 50% wage cut to prove himself at Chelsea. Following his arrival, Mourinho talked to the media expressing his trust in the player's ability. "If I can help Falcao reach his level again, I will do it. It hurts me people in England think that the real Falcao is the one we saw at United." His words were oozing confidence and the footballing world, convinced of Mourinho's ability to bring the best out a player, believed that Falcao would develop under Jose.

Consistent injuries and lack of form restricted Falcao's appearances to just 12 and scored only a single goal for Chelsea in all competitions. Soon after this successful loan spell he returned to Monaco and became one the most feared strikers in Ligue 1.

1 / 5 NEXT