5 worst signings of the last decade

Transfers can do football teams a world of good. But doing business in the transfer market is not all that straightforward. In fact, it can get very tricky. For a player to be playing to the best of his potential, he'll need a lot of things to fall into place.

For an individual to excel, the compatibility between him and his club's style of play and the level of understanding he shares with his teammates are all important. A great player could join a team he does not fit into and things can go south real quick for all parties involved.

That's why clubs need to make informed decisions in the transfer market. Breaking the bank for the wrong player can set a club back financially and even hamper their progress on the pitch.

On that note, let's take a look at five of the worst signings of the last decade.

#5 Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea) -£72 million

When Thibaut Courtois left Chelsea to secure his dream move to Real Madrid, the Blues had to find a world-class goalkeeper. They panicked and decided to trigger the release clause of a young Kepa Arrizabalaga who had impressed in La Liga.

Questions were asked of Chelsea's decision to make the then 23-year-old their most expensive signing of all time. Kepa definitely did not help his case as he turned in a string of unconvincing displays after arriving in England.

His refusal to be substituted in the extra-time of the Carabao Cup final in the 2018-19 season under Sarri did little to endear him to fans. He has since been replaced by Edouard Mendy and Kepa is currently the Premier League's most expensive second-choice goalkeeper.

#4 Mario Balotelli (AC Milan to Liverpool) - £16 million

At the end of the day, Liverpool can breathe easy knowing that they did not break the bank to sign Mario Balotelli in 2014. But what was once touted as a bargain deal has become a source of embarrassment for the Merseysiders.

Balotelli was roped in from AC Milan in 2014 to replace the departing Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan international had scored 31 goals in 33 appearances in the 2013-14 Premier League season and nearly led Liverpool to the league title. His replacement, Mario Balotelli, scored exactly one goal in the Premier League in the 2014-15 season.

The Italian international's professionalism was questioned and he seemed disinterested in the goings-on a lot of the time. Balotelli was shipped back to AC Milan on loan after one season and was subsequently let go for free in the next.

