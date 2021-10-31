5 worst signings made by Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho is a man widely respected in football and he is put on the same pedestal as some of the best to manage a club, if not above. He has had an illustrious career where not worrying about who he was offending was extremely helpful.

His ways were unconventional and his football philosophy was not always so graceful and entertaining. But Jose Mourinho knew one thing and he was pretty darn good at it, winning. He heralded the Roman Abramovich era at Chelsea into great success and helped them to major silverware.

Some believe that Jose Mourinho has attitude issues and that he is arrogant. If you have managed Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and won the domestic leagues everywhere, why wouldn't you be arrogant?

Naturally, as Jose Mourinho went to these clubs and built a team with a winning pedigree, he recruited talent from in and around Europe to go from strength to strength. But he was only human after all, and he made mistakes. Some of the players he signed were really below the standards of the club he was in charge of.

Jose Mourinho made some atrocious signings

They could hardly pose a challenge to the first-team regulars and stayed away on loan or were sold at the first opportunity. Interestingly, there were also players who weren't even signed by Jose Mourinho but are still attributed as his signings.

For example, someone like Papy Djilobodji, who signed for Chelsea from Nantes for £4m was kept off this list. The Chelsea boss confessed to reporters that the signing of Djilobodji was not sanctioned by him. But hey, even if we give him that concession, he's still made plenty of woeful signings. Here are the five worst signings made by Jose Mourinho in his managerial career:

#5 Fabio Coentrao

Fabio Coentrao (center) was a financial burden for Real Madrid after Jose Mourinho left

We have all seen him in the Real Madrid squad in multiple versions of the FIFA game and always wondered does this guy really play for them. Well, apparently he did, all thanks to Jose Mourinho. The deal cost Los Blancos €30 million in 2011 for a man who was always going to be Marcelo's back-up.

The Portuguese left-back never showcased that he had a very high ceiling but was still somehow considered well at Real's level. Time passed and Fabio Coentrao didn't seem to be developing and he remotely maintained the same level. To the contrary, he was regressing and hardly felt inspired on the pitch.

The deal went from bad to worse on so many levels as Coentrao made only 89 appearances for the club. In 2013, Jose Mourinho returned to Chelsea, but Real were stuck with the Portuguese left-back on their wage list until they decided to terminate his contract in 2018.

#4 Shaun Wright-Phillips

Wright Phillips produced very ordinary numbers in his tme at Chelsea

It's pretty disappointing when you see glimpses of a great player in the making and those glimpses go on reducing from time to time. They suddenly appear and then go back to rest again. Shaun Wright-Phillips was a promising young player when signed by Chelsea in 2005.

Jose Mourinho's winger will best go down and be recalled as a misfired shot by the Portuguese. Wright Phillips had speed, and he had impressive amounts of it. But Jose Mourinho should have realized that the winger would have to play against his natural game to fit into Chelsea's system and his philosophy.

The former Manchester City man clearly struggled to replicate his performances with consistency. Even at the time of his signing, his goal return wasn't quite as exceptional as spending a fee as huge as that.

In his previous two Premier League campaigns, he had managed seven and 11 goals in 34 and 33 games respectively. He signed for Chelsea on those credentials and only turned poor. In 125 appearances, Phillips only found the back of the net 10 times for Jose Mourinho's team.

