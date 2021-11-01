5 worst signings made by Sir Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson has been a phenomenal manager and is arguably one of the best ever in the game. He's had an amazing managerial career and is no less than a legend at Manchester United.

Despite Manchester United's policy to promote their academy players, it is only logical that Sir Alex Ferguson made some signings during his time. Some of his signings did wonderfully well and the best example of that would be Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sir Alex Ferguson made some terrible signings

While Sir Alex Ferguson was a master at man-management, he certainly made some wrong calls while at Manchester United. The Scottish manager made some poor signings, which did not help United's cause at all.

Some of those signings were quite bad and were of almost no use to Manchester United. In view of that, let's take a look at some of the worst signings made by Sir Alex Ferguson:

#5 Eric Djemba-Djemba

Liverpool Legends v Manchester United Legends

Manchester United, under Sir Alex Ferguson, were looking for a long-term replacement for then 31-year old Roy Keane. Eric Djemba-Djemba impressed many during his time at Nantes in France.

This encouraged many clubs to go after his signature but Manchester United's intent was the strongest which helped them sign the Cameroonian. He was signed in the summer of 2003 for a fee of £3.5 million. During his time with the Red Devils, he managed to win the FA Cup and Community Shield once but was never able to sustain a run of good form.

Divad Nosbod @_dibdob_ Moyes replacing Sir Alex Ferguson can only be compared to when SAF bought Djemba Djemba to replace Roy Keane. Moyes replacing Sir Alex Ferguson can only be compared to when SAF bought Djemba Djemba to replace Roy Keane.

He struggled to impress the fans and the management and certainly couldn't prove to be a suitable heir to Roy Keane in midfield. Djemba-Djemba was sold to Aston Villa in 2005 for a fee of £1.5 million.

#4 Kleberson

Kleberson of Manchester United strikes the ball

Kleberson started his football career with Atletico Paranaense in Brazil. After winning the Parana State League in 2000 and 2001 combined with the Brazilian Serie A win in 2001, he was called up to play for the Brazil national team.

The midfielder played an important role in Brazil's successful run in the 2002 World Cup. The then Brazil manager Luiz Felipe Scolari was all praise for Kleberson, which helped him attract interest from Barcelona, Newcastle United, Leeds United and Celtic.

Out of Context Manchester United @nocontextunited 16 years ago today Sir Alex Ferguson set up a team featuring Bellion, Kleberson and Djemba-Djemba in his midfield in a UEFA Champions League game. United won that game 6-2. 16 years ago today Sir Alex Ferguson set up a team featuring Bellion, Kleberson and Djemba-Djemba in his midfield in a UEFA Champions League game. United won that game 6-2.

In the end, Manchester United ended up signing the Brazilian for a fee of £6.5 million. Unfortunately, Kleberson could not replicate the same form with the Red Devils, making only 20 appearances in two seasons. He was shipped off to Besiktas in 2005, rendering it as one of the most underwhelming signings by Sir Alex Ferguson.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith