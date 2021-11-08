"5 years away from catching Chelsea" - John Terry’s brilliant response to Manchester United fan who took Twitter jibe at him

Former Chelsea captain John Terry recently joined Twitter and wasted no time trolling Manchester United fans after their loss to bitter rivals Manchester City.

The Chelsea legend already boasts an astounding six million followers on Instagram. The English defender has a reputation for taking shots at Tottenham Hotspur fans, mainly over Spurs' lack of trophies.

However, one United fan thought he got the better of him by posting a picture of a distraught Terry following his infamous Champions League final penalty miss against Sir Alex Ferguson’s side in 2008.

John Terry @John2606Terry @MUFCFanZone2 That’s the Man Utd fans after today and realising your 5 years away from catching Chelsea 💙 @MUFCFanZone2 That’s the Man Utd fans after today and realising your 5 years away from catching Chelsea 💙

Terry wasn't having it and had a snarky response for the Manchester United fan. Here's what he said:

"That’s the Man Utd fans after today and realizing your (sic) 5 years away from catching Chelsea."

On the flip side, some fans had genuine questions about the current Chelsea roster. Thomas Tuchel's Blues comprise some of the finest academy graduates, including Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Mason Mount.

Here's what Terry had to say about Chelsea's youngsters:

"Superb. Great to see our home grown players in the first team."

Reece James has been on fire this season and has already scored four screamers for Chelsea. Mason Mount, too, has been in prolific form and bagged his first senior hat-trick against Norwich City.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been in and out of Tuchel's plans for as long as fans can remember. However, the Chelsea gaffer has started him in the last few games as Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner have been sidelined because of injuries.

Chelsea dominant in the Premier League despite dropping points against Burnley

Fans and pundits assumed Chelsea's encounter with Burnley would be a one-sided affair. However, it was everything but that.

Burnley displayed defensive brilliance despite conceding in the 33rd minute thanks to a perfectly placed header by Kai Havertz.

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto



20 - ARSENAL 🔴

19 - Chelsea 🔵

17 - Manchester City 🔵

16 - Wolves 🟡 Most @premierleague points since the start of September (before West Ham v Liverpool):20 - ARSENAL 🔴19 - Chelsea 🔵17 - Manchester City 🔵16 - Wolves 🟡 Most @premierleague points since the start of September (before West Ham v Liverpool):20 - ARSENAL 🔴19 - Chelsea 🔵17 - Manchester City 🔵16 - Wolves 🟡 https://t.co/c1t1dUp76c

Matěj Vydra, however, canceled out the Blues lead in the 79th minute. Chelsea have dropped points just twice in the Premier League so far. The Blues had lost to reigning champions Manchester City and drew with The Clarets last night.

Chelsea currently sit in first spot in the Premier League and are nine points ahead of Manchester United.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Chelsea take on Leicester City after the international break on November 20 and will be hoping to extend their lead in the Premier League.

Edited by S Chowdhury