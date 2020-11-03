5 young footballers to watch out for in the 2020-21 season

The shelf-life of a sportsperson is notoriously short. In football, this is even more so the case because of the physical demands of the sport. As a result, top teams have aggressively pursued a youth-centric policy in recent years, with the sport becoming even more professional with time.

'Catch 'em young' is well and truly the mantra of European elites of the game, and as a result, youngsters like Ansu Fati and Erling Haaland have already become household names.

For that reason, we are not going to include these veritable football superstars in the list we are compiling today. Instead, we will bring to you five other young, talented players who are set for long and prosperous careers in the top echelons of the game in the years to come.

Note: Not included are regular first-team youngsters like Bukayo Saka, Mason Greenwood and Pedri, among others

#5 Eduardo Camavinga | 17, Rennes, CM

Eduardo Camavinga.

It is a testament to Eduardo Camavinga's talent that he has already found a place in the World Cup-winning France team full of a galaxy of stars.

The Rennes midfielder's breakout season was 2019-20, where he appeared 36 times for the club as they finished third in Ligue 1. Camavinga is both disciplined and confident. His assured touch belies his age and he is going to be one of the midfielders to look out for in the near future.

The Angola-born player has started where he left off last season, having already notched up a goal and an assist.

#4 Harvey Elliott | 17, Liverpool (Blackburn on loan), RW

Harvey Elliott.

His records speak for themselves. The youngest player to ever play in the EFL as well as the Premier League, Harvey Elliott is a superstar in the making.

When the England U-17 international was signed by English champions Liverpool, he had also garnered interest from both Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain.

In 28 appearances for the Reds across various competitions, he showed flashes of his brilliance and has continued in the same vein this season during a lone spell at Blackburn. He prefers to play on the right of an attacking triangle where his blistering pace and skills come into effect.