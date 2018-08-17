5 young players who'll make a mark this EPL season

Pratyush Chauhan

The English Premier League is known for its competitiveness, which makes it difficult for young talents to break into the first team and make their name. For the players who manage to do this, their talent has to be exceptional, and their maturity has to be beyond their years. The physical aspect of the league is a challenging aspect to face for any young prodigy.

In recent season, the players who have broken through have made a name for themselves both in club football and internationally. It depends on their manager's faith and patience, while also on the player's quick adaptability.

This season too throws up a number of potential breakout young players and we've chosen the ones most likely to make a mark. Players like Rashford, Jesus, and Loftus Cheek have been kept out because they already have made their names in the previous seasons.

#1 Ryan Sessegnon - Fulham

Can Sessegnon live up to the hype?

Let's begin with the one who has been probably the most talked about from the lot. Ryan Sessegnon had a phenomenal season at Fulham last year where he scored 16 goals and assisted 8, helping his team to a promotion place. He did this while being only 17.

This has sparked huge interest in the English youngster who started his career as a left back and gradually made his way to the wing position because of his attacking capabilities.

Sound familiar? Yes, the young lad has already been compared to Gareth Bale and even the brilliant attacking fullback Marcelo. No pressure there, we see, living up to those expectations!

Sessegnon will look to bring his form to the Premier League this season and perhaps showcase to a wider audience what all the buzz surrounding him is about.

