5 young players who will light up the Champions League

Archith FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 14 Sep 2018, 21:51 IST

The Champions League is just around the corner and we have some really exciting fixtures coming up. Some big name players will be raring to make a statement: Messi trying to win yet another a Champions League with Barcelona, Neymar and Mbappe trying to get the trophy for the first time to the Parc des Princes and Ronaldo trying to win with Juventus who haven't won since 1996.

Although all the eyes will be on the major stars, we shouldn't leave out the young players ho are wanting to make a mark on the big stage. Let's take a look at some of the young players we need to be on the watch out for this time around.

#5 Amadou Diawara

SSC Napoli v AC Chievo Verona - Serie A

With Jorginho moving on to Chelsea along with Maurizio Sarri, Napoli are in need of a new first choice defensive midfielder. Fortunately for Carlo Ancelotti, the club already has Amadou Diawara sitting on the bench. The 21 year old has played just 1600+ minutes over the last 2 campaigns combined, but has proved himself to suggest that he is ready for the step up.

Diawara arrived at Napoli from Bologna in 2016, and was nominated for the Golden Boy award that year for his performances. Now a standing destroyer, he won the ball back 5 times a game at Bologna. Although the number has dropped for Napoli, it could be argued that the reason is Napoli retaining possession of the ball 60% of the time.

Like his idol Yaya Toure, in whose honor he took the number 42, is great at breaking opposition attacks. Being heavily involved in their build-up play, playing 80 passes a game, which is better than Sergio Busquets, in the same period with a 91% pass accuracy. Also creating 1.6 chances per 90, and arguably he could prove more useful than his ex-teammate in the Champions League, when Napoli can't seem to keep the ball to the same extent they do in Serie A.

