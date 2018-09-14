Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 young players who will light up the Champions League

Archith
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.21K   //    14 Sep 2018, 21:51 IST

The Champions League is just around the corner and we have some really exciting fixtures coming up. Some big name players will be raring to make a statement: Messi trying to win yet another a Champions League with Barcelona, Neymar and Mbappe trying to get the trophy for the first time to the Parc des Princes and Ronaldo trying to win with Juventus who haven't won since 1996.

Although all the eyes will be on the major stars, we shouldn't leave out the young players ho are wanting to make a mark on the big stage. Let's take a look at some of the young players we need to be on the watch out for this time around.

#5 Amadou Diawara

SSC Napoli v AC Chievo Verona - Serie A
SSC Napoli v AC Chievo Verona - Serie A

With Jorginho moving on to Chelsea along with Maurizio Sarri, Napoli are in need of a new first choice defensive midfielder. Fortunately for Carlo Ancelotti, the club already has Amadou Diawara sitting on the bench. The 21 year old has played just 1600+ minutes over the last 2 campaigns combined, but has proved himself to suggest that he is ready for the step up.

Diawara arrived at Napoli from Bologna in 2016, and was nominated for the Golden Boy award that year for his performances. Now a standing destroyer, he won the ball back 5 times a game at Bologna. Although the number has dropped for Napoli, it could be argued that the reason is Napoli retaining possession of the ball 60% of the time.

Like his idol Yaya Toure, in whose honor he took the number 42, is great at breaking opposition attacks. Being heavily involved in their build-up play, playing 80 passes a game, which is better than Sergio Busquets, in the same period with a 91% pass accuracy. Also creating 1.6 chances per 90, and arguably he could prove more useful than his ex-teammate in the Champions League, when Napoli can't seem to keep the ball to the same extent they do in Serie A.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Football Juventus FC Football Ousmane Dembele Federico Bernardeschi Football Top 5/Top 10
Archith
CONTRIBUTOR
Football and Cricket FC Barcelona Cricket Australia
5 superstars who could score more goals than Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Four players we can expect a lot from by the end of the...
RELATED STORY
5 players who can top the European scorers chart in the...
RELATED STORY
3 Players who didn’t deserve to be in the FIFA Best XI...
RELATED STORY
5 youngsters that will light up the UEFA Champions League...
RELATED STORY
5 Champions League group stages matches you must not miss
RELATED STORY
5 stars who flopped in the UEFA Champions League group stage
RELATED STORY
4 Top Favourites To Win The Champions' League Title In...
RELATED STORY
5 European Club Records that Messi or Ronaldo have not...
RELATED STORY
The 5 highest paid (weekly wages) footballers in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
18 Sep BAR PSV 10:25 PM Barcelona vs PSV
18 Sep INT TOT 10:25 PM Internazionale vs Tottenham
19 Sep CLU BOR 12:30 AM Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
19 Sep MON ATL 12:30 AM Monaco vs Atlético Madrid
19 Sep LIV PSG 12:30 AM Liverpool vs PSG
19 Sep CRV NAP 12:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli
19 Sep GAL LOK 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moskva
19 Sep SCH POR 12:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Porto
19 Sep SHA HOF 10:25 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Hoffenheim
19 Sep AJA AEK 10:25 PM Ajax vs AEK Athens
20 Sep MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
20 Sep REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
20 Sep VIK CSK 12:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs CSKA Moskva
20 Sep YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
20 Sep VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
20 Sep BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us