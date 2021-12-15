5 young talents who were better than Kylian Mbappe

There aren't many records left in France for Kylian Mbappe to break. The star is all set to leave PSG, with Real Madrid on the prowl to snatch up the young sensation. Unsurprisingly, many pundits believe that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner needs to make the switch to Real Madrid, where he could find a new challenge.

After joining PSG from Monaco in 2017, Mbappe quickly became the youngest player to score a century of goals in Ligue 1. The star has won the top goalscorer award in consecutive seasons, while guiding PSG to the final of the Champions League in 2020.

Currently, Kylian Mbappe is keeping mum about extending his contract for the Parisian giants, and come January, Real Madrid will likely approach the star. Los Galacticos reportedly approached Mbappe during the summer transfer window, but PSG shut down their offer quickly.

Mbappe might still be struggling to make his way to one of Europe's historic giants. However, a few past teenage sensations were already snatching headlines when they were Mbappe's age.

So without further ado, let's take a look at five teenage sensations who were better than Mbappe at 22:

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo | Manchester United

Very few players have started off as teenage sensations, and continued in brilliant form through much of their playing careers. Cristiano Ronaldo arguably makes that list.

Now 36 years and still playing at the top level for Manchester United, the Portuguese maestro has had a career that has clearly not stalled in any way. However, the young teenage sensation that developed into the CR7 of now didn't have a sparkling eye for goal as he does now.

It didn't take long for Alex Ferguson to instil Ronaldo with the prowess to beat any world-class goalkeeper. The young star lit up the Premier League like few else.

Having won the Portuguese Super Cup, Ronaldo went ahead to pick up four different trophies in England, including the Community Shield. The Portuguese star was 23 when he won his first Ballon d'Or award. That means Mbappe still has a year to match that feat. Whether he does win the coveted award with PSG, though, remains to be seen.

#4 Wayne Rooney | Manchester United

There has been perhaps no English teenage sensation as massive as Wayne Rooney over the last 20 years. The star began his Premier League stint with Everton. Before he joined Manchester United, he charmed the world with his imperious Euro 2004 exploits.

It was no shock when Manchester United immediately splashed the cash to bring the young star to Old Trafford. Barely 19, Rooney scored a hat-trick on his debut for the club, and went on to become one of the most legendary players to have played under Alex Ferguson.

