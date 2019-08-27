5 youngest debutants for Barcelona in La Liga

UEFA Champions League - Barcelona v Panathinaikos

Ansu Fati became the youngest ever player to debut for FC Barcelona in almost 70 years when he came on a substitute in the first victory of the season for Barcelona against Real Betis yesterday.

Keeping that in mind and the rich history of being one of the founding members of the league as well as being one of the three clubs to never have been relegated from the league. With all that in mind let's take a look at the 5 youngest debutants for Barcelona in the league since the inception in 1929.

#5 Lionel Messi

FC Barcelona v Arsenal - Pre-Season Friendly

Lionel Messi joined the La Masia academy in 2001 at the age of 13 after 6 years with Newell's Old Boys. The Argentine international quickly rose through the ranks of La Masia and made his way into the Barcelona C 2003.

Lionel Messi made his La Liga debut on the 16th of October 2004, aged 17 and 114 days, coming on in the 82nd minute for Deco. The forward has never looked back since his first appearance.

Lionel Messi is arguably one of the greatest ever players' to play the game and till date the greatest ever player in the history of Barcelona.

#4 Marc Muniesa

FC Barcelona v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - UEFA Champions League Round of 16

Marc Muniesa joined the La Masia academy in 2002 at the age of 10 from hometown club CF Lloret. Muniesa made his La Liga debut against Osasuna on the 23rd of May 2009, making his debut at the age of 17 and 57 days, coming on as a substitute for Sylvinho in the 51st minute. The Spanish defender though had a debut to forget as he was given marching orders following a reckless challenge.

Muniesa never made more than 5 appearances for the senior team and moved to Stoke City in 2013. The Spaniard then moved back to the La Liga in 2017 with Girona. Muniesa now plies his trade in Qatar with Al Arabi, joining the club this season after Girona suffered relegation last season.

