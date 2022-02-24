5 youngest goal scorers in Liverpool history

Liverpool are one of the most successful English clubs in the history of the game.

The six-time UEFA Champions League winners won their 19th league title in 2019-20. They were troubled by a lengthy injury list the following season, but are competing on all fronts this campaign with an almost fully fit squad.

The city of Merseyside is known for its working-class nature. For fans who share such a deep bond with the club, there’s nothing like it when a local lad comes through the ranks. Needless to say, the Premier League giants have had their fair share of talented youngsters.

Liverpool have developed some serious footballers over the years

90s Football @90sfootball Liverpool Academy graduates McManaman, Carragher, Matteo, Gerrard, Owen, Thompson and Fowler, 1998. http://t.co/ErOBgvYGZs Liverpool Academy graduates McManaman, Carragher, Matteo, Gerrard, Owen, Thompson and Fowler, 1998. http://t.co/ErOBgvYGZs

From Steven Gerrard and Robbie Fowler to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harvey Elliot, there has never been a dearth of wonder kids at Anfield. Quite a few of them have become club legends as well, much to the delight of the Kop.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the five youngest goalscorers in Liverpool history,

#5 Ki-Jana Hoever (17y 8m 7d)

Ki-Jane Hoever was a bright prospect at Liverpool and is presently with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ki-Jana Hoever, the only defender on this list, scored his first and only goal for Liverpool in September 2019. In fact, that remains his only goal in senior football till date. The Dutchman came through the ranks alongside fellow countryman Sepp van den Berg.

With Virgil van Dijk providing incredible security in central defense, the Anfield faithful believed that Hoever and van den Berg would be able to shine alongside him. However, that hasn’t been the case.

While van den Berg is out on loan at Preston, Hoever joined Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020. His departure was around the same time Diogo Jota switched Molineux for Anfield.

B/R Football @brfootball Ki-Jana Hoever makes Liverpool history in the FA Cup Ki-Jana Hoever makes Liverpool history in the FA Cup 🔴 https://t.co/lCV11tXmBu

Hoever hasn’t been able to tie down his spot at Wolves, making just 23 appearances in 18 months. It has to be noted that the right-back is still only 20-years-old, meaning a rise in prominence is still possible. The former Ajax man is yet to debut for the senior side at the national level.

#4 Jordan Rossiter (17y 5m 30d)

Jordan Rossiter scores on his debut for the Reds but couldn't make the cut after that.

Jordan Rossiter managed to score one goal in his five appearances for boyhood club Liverpool. After coming through the ranks at Melwood, Rossiter was seen as the “next Steven Gerrard”, a tag that has been attached to several young English midfielders.

Although Rossiter was promising at youth level, he couldn’t carry over his excellence in the top-flight. As a result, the Scouser joined Rangers in 2016, still only aged 19. He then endured a couple of loan spells at Bury and Fleetwood Town before the latter signed him permanently in 2020.

Liverpool FC @LFC Steven Gerrard pays tribute to Jordan Rossiter and Jordan Williams on Instagram after their debuts last night #LFC http://t.co/f2R4br9zYc Steven Gerrard pays tribute to Jordan Rossiter and Jordan Williams on Instagram after their debuts last night #LFC http://t.co/f2R4br9zYc

At 24, Rossiter is still plying his trade at League One side Fleetwood. It is safe to say that the once distinguished academy graduate is now a forgotten figure at the club. Hopefully, he can get his career back on track and compete at the level many thought him to be capable of.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra