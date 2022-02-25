5 youngest goal scorers in Real Madrid history

Real Madrid are arguably the greatest club in football history. They have won the most UEFA Champions League crowns (13) and the highest number of La Liga titles (34). Hence, it is hard to argue with Los Blancos’ stronghold over the world of football.

For context, AC Milan (7) and Liverpool (6), the second and third-most successful European clubs, will have to combine their trophies to equal Real Madrid’s 13. Plenty of yesteryear stars have played their part in achieving such legendary status for the Spanish club.

Real Madrid have invested well in their youngsters

Jose Rodriguez - 17 years, 354 days

Raul - 18 years, 78 days

Vinicius Jr - 18 years, 118 days

Real Madrid are known to be a club that buys superstars. The Spanish giants were buying world-class talent for vast sums of money before Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain came to relevance. Despite their bold transfer strategies, they have produced some great young footballers from RM Castilla.

With that being said, let’s check out Real Madrid’s top five youngest goal scorers.

#5 Jose Rodriguez (17y 10m 15d)

Paris Saint-Germain FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Youth League Quarter Final

Jose Rodriguez joined Real Madrid’s youth setup in 2009, aged 15. He spent three years before appearing 61 times for RM Castilla. Despite scoring just four goals for their reserve team, he was promoted to the main side but he couldn't step up to the plate.

Rodriguez scored his solitary goal for the club a month and a half before his 18th birthday. The goal came in a 4-1 victory over CD Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey. The midfielder represented the La Liga side just four times before leaving the club permanently in 2015. After torrid times at Galatasaray, Mainz and Malaga, the Spaniard signed for Maccabi Haifa in 2020.

The 27-year-old has become a regular at the Israeli club, featuring 69 times over the last 18 months. After wandering around Europe’s top leagues, it looks as if the former Real Madrid man has finally found a place he can call home.

#4 Rene Petit (17y 7m 7d)

Rene Petit held the record for being the youngest goal scorer for the Spanish giants for 51 years

Born in the 19th century, Rene Petit is by far the oldest player on the list. An engineer-cum-footballer, Petit played for Los Merengues from 1914 to 1917. He scored a total of 14 goals in 29 appearances for the side in his short spell.

The Franco-Spanish engineer is one of the youngest goal scorers in the club’s history, despite scoring that goal more than a century ago. Apart from his time at the 34-time La Liga winners, the Frenchman also spent 12 years in Real Union.

Petit was known to be a physically gifted striker with outstanding technical ability. While playing, his elegance and vision made him an instant hit among Madrid fans. He was their youngest goal scorer for the Spanish giants for half a century.

