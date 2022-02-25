5 youngest goalscorers for AC Milan

AC Milan, famously known as the I Rossoneri, are one of the most successful football clubs in the history of Italian football. The Milanese club have won the UEFA Champions League seven times, making them the most triumphant Italian club in the European competition. They have also won the UEFA Super Cup a record five times.

The Rossoneri play their home games at the San Siro, which is the largest football stadium in Italian football with a capacity of 75,923. They also share their home ground with famous city rivals Internazionale. The club has spent its entire footballing history playing top-flight football in Seria A, with the exception of two seasons in 1980-81 and 1982-83.

With a rich history and an expansive trophy cabinet, AC Milan are one of the most supported teams in European football

The San Siro has been the home to the greatest footballers to grace the beautiful game, including Gianni Rivera, Marco Van Basten, and Ricardo Kaka. Also known for producing era-defining academy players, the likes of Paolo Maldini and Franco Baresi graduated from the youth academy.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top five youngest players to score a goal for the club:

#5 Mohamed Sarr

Mohamed Sarr playing for Standard Liege

Mohamed Adama 'Momo' Sarr-Abdallah is a 38-year-old former professional Senegalese footballer. He played as a centre-back for AC Milan for a period of four years. The defender was a part of the club's setup from 2001 to 2004, where he made ten top-flight appearances.

During his stay in Milan, Sarr scored his only goal for the club in a 4-0 UEFA cup win against FC BATE Borisov. He is the fifth-youngest goalscorer in the club's history at 17 years, nine months, and four days. The Senegalese defender later went on to make 109 appearances for Standard Liege, where he had the longest spell of his career.

#4 Paolo Ferrario

Paolo Ferrario wearing the Rossoneri colours

Italian centre-forward Paolo Ferrario made his AC Milan debut in Serie A on November 15, 1959 against Calcio Padova. He is the fourth-youngest goalscorer for AC Milan's senior team, scoring his first goal at the age of 17 years, eight months and 27 days.

he Italian professional also played for Lazio, Monza, Varese, Cesena, Bologna and Perugia, later ending his career in 1973 at Ternana Calcio. The most prolific season of his career was in 1962-1963, where he scored 18 goals in 27 appearances for Monza. Thanks to this productive season, Ferrario won the "Premio Sportsman" award in 1963.

