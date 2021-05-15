5 youngest players in Premier League history

The essence of a local football club, especially in the Premier League, is exemplified by a young boy joining his hometown club’s youth setup and work his way up the ranks to first-team glory. Manchester United’s treble-winning 1998-99 season was further enhanced because the team was assembled with a bevy of United academy graduates, famously known as the Class of ’92.

In the early years of the competition, a young inexperienced campaigner representing a Premier League team was a rare sighting. However, the trend has changed in recent times, thanks to tightly packed schedules and the new five-substitution rule brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In recent times, the likes of Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane and Phil Foden have worked their way up the ranks to establish themselves as key players for their respective clubs. On that note, let’s take a look at the five youngest players in Premier League history.

#5 Jose Baxter | 16 years 06 months 09 days on his Premier League debut

Jose Baxter

Jose Baxter was regarded as one of the finest talents in the English youth system after signing for Everton as a six-year-old.

Baxter represented the national team at the U16 stage. After impressive performances for club and country at the youth level, Baxter was handed his Premier League debut.

The then-16-year-old Baxter made his Premier League debut on the opening day of the 2008-09 season, coming on as a 78th-minute substitute against Blackburn Rovers. Baxter impressed and found himself a place in Everton’s starting XI in their next Premier League game.

In the process, the now-29-year old became the youngest Everton player to start a game when he faced West Brom but has struggled for first-team minutes since then.

Jose Baxter looking for a new club on LinkedIn.

In his debut Premier League season, Baxter made four appearances across all competitions and a total of 15 appearances in five years at Goodison Park, including only seven Premier League appearances.

The Englishman’s last played for US second-tier side Memphis 901 and is currently without a club. Baxter is now a vocal advocate of mental health awareness, working tirelessly to remove the stigma surrounding mental health among young players.

#4 Aaron Lennon | 16 years 04 months 07 days on his Premier League debut

Aaron Lennon celebrating with Scott Parker

One of the more recognisable names in our list, Aaron Lennon, made his Premier League debut as a teenager for Leeds United.

Lennon held the record of being the English top flight’s youngest player for quite some time when he marked his senior debut against Tottenham Hotspur. Like most players in our list, the Englishman made his debut after coming on as a substitute.

He would go on to make 11 Premier League appearances in his inaugural season at Elland Road. Leeds United’s financial problems, though, forced them to sell their young sensation to Tottenham Hotspur, where he established himself as one of the first names in the team sheet.

Spurs fans chanting "There's only one Aaron Lennon, one Aaron Lennon" at White Hart Lane.



Class👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/fSVUJqvV5F — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) May 14, 2017

Lennon racked up 108 goal involvements (30 goals, 78 assists) in 365 appearances for the Lilywhites in ten productive seasons at the club.

The 34-year old is currently plying his trade for Turkish club Kayserispor after brief spells at Everton and Burnley.

