5 youngsters who could make their debut during the current international break

The growth of club football over the past few decades has been astounding. The amount of money pumped into the sport through sponsorships, investors taking over clubs and TV rights is immense.

That has made top club competitions like the UEFA Champions League an ideal stage for top players to showcase their skills. However, if you ask any professional player how they feel about wearing their nation's colours, they will term it as one of their most special moments.

Representing one's country still remains one of football's top honours. That is especially true for youngsters newly entering the professional football world. National team managers across the globe are constantly on the lookout for improvements to their teams.

Young players are highly rated for their energy levels. If such a player is afforded a decent run of games, they can make or break their careers depending on how they handle the occasion.

In the past, we have seen players fade away under the weight of expectations. However, some youngsters thrust onto the international stage have the quality to stay and progress in the long haul. It's almost like they are destined to have a run at the top level.

On that note, here's a look at five such youngsters who are on the cusp of representing their countries in the ongoing international break.

#5 Lukas Nmecha - Germany

Lukas Nmecha during the Germany U21 vs Bosnia-Herzegovina U21 UEFA Euro Under 21 Qualifier

A Manchester City academy product, Lukas Nmecha represented the Cityzens for over a decade in their youth ranks. He was a prolific goalscorer, netting 50 times in all competitions at youth level for City.

During that spell, he went on loan to Preston North End, Wolfsburg and Middlesbrough. It was during his final loan spell with Anderlecht where Nmecha made a huge impact, bagging 18 goals in 37 appearances.

Wolfsburg were quick to take notice of what they had seemingly missed out on earlier. They signed him from his parent club Manchester City this summer on a permanent deal.

So far this season, Nmecha has scored six goals in 15 appearances for Wolfsburg. Two of those strikes have come in the UEFA Champions League. The striker has also been an integral part of Germany's U21 side.

His call-up to the German senior squad is no surprise. Coach Hansi Flick has hinted that the Wolfsburg frontman may even start, as Die Mannschaft have almost qualified for next year's FIFA World Cup.

Another thing to note is Timo Werner's absence due to injury, putting Lukas Nmecha on course to make his first start for his nation. Does he deserve a start? Definitely. Will he perform on the big stage for his country? Only time will tell.

#4 Aaron Ramsdale - England

Aaron Ramsdale has been a revelation for Arsenal this season.

Arsenal's new No. 1 and an early contender for signing of the season, Aaron Ramsdale has been spectacular, to say the least.

His presence on the pitch is electric, and his passion for the game is evident through his numerous punches in the air after making a save. The way he tracks down shots and extends his body to make saves give anyone watching him goosebumps. Such has been the summer signing's impact that Ramsdale has the best save success rate across England's top four divisions.

Considering that England goalkeepers Jordan Pickford and Sam Johnstone also play in the division, Ramsdale's exploits make him deserving of an appearance for the Three Lions.

He has kept seven clean sheets in 11 games for The Gunners since making his first-team debut. Considering his ball-playing ability and passing range, Ramsdale should help manager Gareth Southgate build a formidable foundation at the back.

'Rammers' will hope to follow in the footsteps of his hero, former Arsenal and England goalkeeper David Seaman, and play for his country.

