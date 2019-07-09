5 youngsters that are likely to be given more game time under Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard will return to the Chelsea dugout after leaving the club 5 years ago.

After weeks of speculation, Frank Lampard was officially announced as the manager of Chelsea earlier in the week. The 41-year-old enjoyed an impressive managerial debut season at Derby County last season as the Rams came agonisingly close to winning the play-off finals. The Chelsea legend will be returning back to the club as Chelsea Manager.

The arrival of the Chelsea legend will be good news for the number of players that spent each season away from Chelsea on loan.

During his time with the Rams, Lampard promoted the youngsters within the team. The Chelsea legend also mentioned the same during his first press conference as the Chelsea manager.

With Lampard likely to give more opportunities to youngsters, here is a list of 5 names who are likely to play more of a pivotal role under Lampard.

#5 Reece James

Reece James won the Wigan Athletic player of the season award at the end of an impressive season.

The 19-year-old Reece James is yet to make his professional debut for Chelsea. The full-back who joined the Chelsea Academy in 2006, aged just 7, turned professional in 2017 and was named the 2017-18 Academy Player of the season.

Reece James had an impressive last season on loan at Wigan Athletic as they narrowly escaped relegation. The full-back was so impressive that he was named in the 2018-19 Championship team of the season. Wigan Atletic also gave recognition to the Chelsea loanee, bagging the three awards at Wigan's end of the year awards.

The full-back has already represented England in various age groups but is yet to be capped by Gareth Southgate.

With Cesar Azpiliqueta now moving closer to his mid-thirties, Frank Lampard could use the teenager as the second choice right back.

