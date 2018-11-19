5 Youngsters who can lead Chelsea to glory

There are plenty of youngsters expected to make it at Chelsea.

When it comes to young players, Chelsea isn't the most friendly club. They have been known to disappoint many starlets on their journey to the big time, with many leaving and flourishing elsewhere. The dreaded loan system has earned Chelsea quite a lot of cash but for the players involved, it's not as fun.

However, there are still a few players who can make it at Chelsea. Whether or not they've been loitering around the first team is redundant. Under Maurizio Sarri, all you need to do is impress in training and you'll be in his good books.

Chelsea plays in the Europa League this season, so those matches are excellent opportunities for the fans to witness the array of talent at Chelsea's disposal. Anyway, in no particular order, here are five youngsters that are tipped for great futures.

#1 Ruben Loftus-Cheek (22 years old)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has learned from the best in the Chelsea midfield.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek headed into this season off the back of an impressive World Cup campaign with England. He was expected to be a breakthrough star, and so far it's been good in this regard.

The English midfielder has enjoyed some time in and around the first team this season. He is still yet to make his first Premier League start but he has made a few appearances from the bench. It was his hat-trick in the Europa League which earned him these precious minutes, which are hard to get with this Chelsea midfield.

Ageing at 22 years old, it's not too late for him to get his career on the right track. There has been a lot of talk over whether or not he should leave Chelsea but in my opinion, his best option is to remain put. Maurizio Sarri is known for getting the most out of players, so Loftus-Cheek can count on that being the case with him.

Should he continue the form that he showed at the World Cup and of course in the Europa League, then there's no reason why he can't replace Mateo Kovacic in the starting eleven next season.

