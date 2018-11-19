×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

5 Youngsters who can lead Chelsea to glory

Kian Long
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
49   //    19 Nov 2018, 22:41 IST

There are plenty of youngsters expected to make it at Chelsea.
There are plenty of youngsters expected to make it at Chelsea.

When it comes to young players, Chelsea isn't the most friendly club. They have been known to disappoint many starlets on their journey to the big time, with many leaving and flourishing elsewhere. The dreaded loan system has earned Chelsea quite a lot of cash but for the players involved, it's not as fun.

However, there are still a few players who can make it at Chelsea. Whether or not they've been loitering around the first team is redundant. Under Maurizio Sarri, all you need to do is impress in training and you'll be in his good books.

Chelsea plays in the Europa League this season, so those matches are excellent opportunities for the fans to witness the array of talent at Chelsea's disposal. Anyway, in no particular order, here are five youngsters that are tipped for great futures.

#1 Ruben Loftus-Cheek (22 years old)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has learned from the best in the Chelsea midfield.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek has learned from the best in the Chelsea midfield.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek headed into this season off the back of an impressive World Cup campaign with England. He was expected to be a breakthrough star, and so far it's been good in this regard.

The English midfielder has enjoyed some time in and around the first team this season. He is still yet to make his first Premier League start but he has made a few appearances from the bench. It was his hat-trick in the Europa League which earned him these precious minutes, which are hard to get with this Chelsea midfield.

Ageing at 22 years old, it's not too late for him to get his career on the right track. There has been a lot of talk over whether or not he should leave Chelsea but in my opinion, his best option is to remain put. Maurizio Sarri is known for getting the most out of players, so Loftus-Cheek can count on that being the case with him.

Should he continue the form that he showed at the World Cup and of course in the Europa League, then there's no reason why he can't replace Mateo Kovacic in the starting eleven next season.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Ruben Loftus-Cheek Andreas Christensen Maurizio Sarri Football Top 5/Top 10 Premier League Teams
Kian Long
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
An 18 year old college student looking to share my thoughts on the beautiful game of football. I'm a supporter of Arsenal, but a lover of football in general. I try to write in an unbiased manner, and I love connecting with readers!
Five Chelsea youngsters who have the potential to become...
RELATED STORY
Why Chelsea continue to let their academy down
RELATED STORY
5 Chelsea players who need to secure a move in January
RELATED STORY
5 Chelsea youngsters who could become superstars
RELATED STORY
5 Chelsea players who impressed the most during pre-season
RELATED STORY
Best all-time Chelsea XI
RELATED STORY
5 players Chelsea should not sell this summer
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Chelsea: Top 5 players who played for both...
RELATED STORY
Ruben Loftus-Cheek set to remain at Chelsea: another...
RELATED STORY
3 signings who could make Chelsea unstoppable
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us