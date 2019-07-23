5 youngsters who could shine in the upcoming Premier League season

Mason Mount will be looking to shine at Stamford Bridge next season

The upcoming Premier League season will see yet another batch of great youngsters looking to make their mark. We have already seen a plethora of young stars trying to leave an impression during the preseason.

Last season we witnessed players like Callum Hudson-Odoi, Declan Rice and Aaron Wan-Bissaka making their breakthroughs in the Premier League and another crop of young stars from various academies all over England will be looking to emulate them and make a name for themselves next season.

With the Community Shield clash between Liverpool and Manchester City at Wembley, which would be the curtain-raiser for the new season just a couple of weeks from now, let's look at the youngsters primed to shine in the Premier League.

#5 Mason Mount

They have a transfer ban. Their manager is a club legend who likes to give youngsters playing time. Their best player Eden Hazard just left. Is there any better time to be a young attacking player at Chelsea?

There is one such player Frank Lampard trained last season and who excelled under him. His name is Mason Mount, a player who starred for the Rams in the Championship last season and has carried that form into the preseason showing loads of quality playing in the midfield.

Much like his manager used to do when he rocked the Chelsea blue, Mount is a player who likes to make well-timed runs into the box. He has shown his knack of scoring goals across two loan spells with Vitesse and Derby. He was also voted Vitesse Player of the Year for the 2017-18 season.

Mount has been starring at the international stage as well. He won the UEFA European Under-19 Championship with England and was awarded the Golden Player Award for being the best player at the tournament. Having signed a new five-year deal with the club, he will be hoping he can continue to excel and seal a regular berth for Chelsea this season.

