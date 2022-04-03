£50 million rated Saint-Maximin among 10 Newcastle United players who could leave this summer: Reports

Newcastle United could be eyeing a massive overhaul during the summer transfer window.

According to The Daily Mail, the Magpies are willing to sell as many as ten players over the summer to generate more funds for Eddie Howe.

Eddie Howe has already held a three-day meeting with his recruitment staff, identifying the players they would look to offload.

And as per the report, French winger Allan Saint-Maximin is one of the ten players the Tyndeside giants could be looking to sell.

The 25-year-old is arguably the favorite player for fans among the current batch, but The Daily Mail suggests that he could be sacrificed to reshape the attack.

As per the report, the Tyneside club value the fleet-footed winger around £50 million with Aston Villa a huge admirer of the Frenchman.

Harry Roy @HarryRoySport Allan Saint-Maximin to leave for £50m? Don’t be daft. He had a £60m price tag under Ashley and has had his best year in terms goals & assists this season! The man is priceless to #NUFC Allan Saint-Maximin to leave for £50m? Don’t be daft. He had a £60m price tag under Ashley and has had his best year in terms goals & assists this season! The man is priceless to #NUFC.

Newcastle United are widely expected to be one of the busier clubs during the summer transfer window following a blockbuster winter transfer window.

With the backing of their mega-rich owners, they are looking to create a dynasty like Manchester City in the Premier League.

However, they are believed to be injecting only £60 million for the upcoming transfer window and will have to bolster their transfer kitty further with player sales.

Saint-Maximin is perhaps the most sellable player at St. James' Park right now, but he has also been their satandout player in recent seasons.

The Frenchman moved to Newcastle United from Ligue 1 side Nice in 2019 and signed an improved six-year contract in 2020.

He has so far made 84 appearances for the Magpies, having scored 12 times while producing 14 assists.

Should Newcastle United sell Allan Saint-Maximin?

On his day, Allan Saint-Maximin is a sheer delight to watch when on the ball.

The Frenchman is one of the finest dribblers in the world and has the ability to create chances out of nowhere.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🤤 Allan Saint-Maximin has completed more dribbles (111) than Raphinha and Wilfried Zaha combined (110) in the Premier League this season 🤤 Allan Saint-Maximin has completed more dribbles (111) than Raphinha and Wilfried Zaha combined (110) in the Premier League this season https://t.co/58o9XxhsSC

If not for the Frenchman, the Magpies would have struggled to retain their Premier League status over the last couple of years.

When the mega takeover took place at Newcastle United, Saint-Maximin was tipped to be one of the few players in the squad who could be retained by the club.

Now, if the Magpies decide to sell the tricky winger, it would be quite a surprise and the fans might not take it too kindly.

