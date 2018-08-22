6 crucial players for Real Madrid this season

Aniket Kar

Real Madrid are on the brink of perhaps one of the most significant seasons in their long history. How they cope with the departure of club icon Ronaldo would determine their future as a club. As of now, the club has failed to sign any direct replacement for Ronaldo, which makes the task of the remaining players even tougher.

However, Real Madrid do possess quality players on their star-studded roster who can make the departure of Ronaldo seem insignificant. We look at six such players who can make or break Los Blancos' season.

#6. Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane poses with the World Cup trophy

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the finest centre-backs in world football after lifting the World Cup with France in Russia. After waiting patiently for his chance at Real Madrid and France, Varane cemented his position in the Madrid line-up in 2016 with his fine performances alongside Sergio Ramos in defence.

He has gradually improved since then, and was pivotal to Real Madrid's Champions League trophy as well as France's World Cup victory.

The major advantage that Varane possesses over similar defenders is his ability to play long passes from the back. In addition to his undisputed defensive capabilities, Varane is also a proven match-winner, winning an astonishing 16 trophies at the age of just 25.

His calmness on the ball, leadership qualities and experience are essential for Real Madrid to bounce back from the departure of fellow leader Cristiano Ronaldo. How Varane performs would go a long way in determining whether Los Blancos go on to win yet another Champions league title.

